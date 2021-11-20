How a hamstring tear cost David O’Leary his season with Dr Crokes - but caught his cancer

When David ‘Buddy’ O’Leary tore his hamstring in a football game in Glenflesk on July 13, his initial reaction was one of disappointment. He figured he would miss the start of the Kerry Club Championship. Little did he know that less than four weeks later he would be having surgery for testicular cancer.

The 31-year-old had been having hamstring trouble for a while. Within three minutes he had to come off the pitch.

“I knew something serious had happened the hamstring. I thought I’d be back in a month and a half. I started the rehab but nothing was helping it.”

He was sent for an MRI, and when the results came back, he got a call from Jimmy Galvin, the Dr Croke’s physio: “Jimmy said ‘your hamstring is gone but don’t mind that for now. There is something else that we have to have a serious look at. They found a lump in the testicle.’ That was a shock to the system.”

Within a week he had the operation. There was no sense of anything being amiss beforehand. He felt the testicle had gotten bigger but thought it was just a natural thing: “There was no pain, didn’t affect me in any way whatsoever. If there is something amiss you have to check it out, but a man being a man, he doesn’t check it out until you actually really have to.”

Like most sportspeople, the former Kerry U21 player felt bullet-proof. Fit, strong, healthy, he was barely ever sick. He has been off work for a few months and has had time to come to terms with it. He is thankful it was caught when it was.

“I’d no tablets, no chemo, no radiation. All I had to do was recover from an operation. There were a lot more difficult routes I could have had to go down.”

O’Leary has achieved everything he wanted to in his career and seems at peace with that side of things. He plans to go back playing football next year.

“I’ll play junior next year and see how it goes, play for the craic besides playing serious. I’d love to get into underage management, the Saturday morning academies. Teach them the old-style football. I’ll still be in football in one way or another.”

His career highlight isn’t the obvious one, the 2017 All-Ireland Club win over Slaughtneil. It is the 2010 County Championship win, O’Leary’s first and the first for the club since 2000. It was the beginning of a run which would see them win seven counties in nine years.

It was a remarkable period for a club that had previously only won two since 1914. He misses the action.

It’s difficult watching in the stands when you know that you could be playing, and you should be playing.

This weekend will be particularly painful. Croke’s play Kerins O’Rahillys in the county semi-final on Sunday. Not only would a win book the Killarney side a place in the final, it would also mean they don’t have to face a relegation play-off to see who goes down to intermediate, condemning local rivals Legion to the drop instead.

Does he ever allow himself to think what would have happened had he not torn the hamstring?

“I know what would have happened; I would still have been playing. And even if it got sore I’d still play and say check it out after. Now, it could have been too late by then. But the fact is I would not have got it checked out.”

He has a different perspective now.

“I would say to fellas even younger than me, always check it out. A few of my buddies, when I said I had it, went and got blood tests straight away and they’d never got it done before. I would say whatever’s wrong, get it checked straight away. Don’t wait until the last minute.”