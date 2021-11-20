Cork hurling final previews: Can Glen Rovers avoid a shootout against Midleton?

Given the talent running through each line of this Midleton team, their semi-final performance was long overdue. Not since their 2018 run to the county final had they reached such heights.

Backing up their semi-final display is the task in front of them, but unlike final opponents Glen Rovers, consistency hasn’t been a close friend of Midleton’s in recent campaigns. That has to change tomorrow if the Magpies are to secure a first county title since 2013 and eighth overall.

MIDLETON path to the final Group B Round 1. Midleton 0-24 Carrigtwohill 1-14. Group B Round 2. Midleton 2-26 Na Piarsaigh 0-14. Group B Round 3. Sarsfields 3-21 Midleton 2-14. Quarter-final. Midleton 0-23 Erin's Own 0-19. Semi-final. Midleton 4-22 Blackrock 3-19.

Glen Rovers won’t want a shootout, certainly not to the extent of Midleton’s seven-goal semi-final humdinger. Where the Glen will seek to keep matters tight and compact, Midleton must not allow the final to be played on those terms. The expansiveness of their semi-final play and the pockets of space they time and again found in the opposition half is what ended the reign of champions Blackrock and what can similarly upset the Glen.

On Cormac Walsh, Paul Haughney, and young Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke will responsibility fall to ensure Midleton’s passing when transitioning from defence to attack is once again of the highest quality.

Turning to the Glen, a side that has been steadily sharpening as the championship has progressed.

GLEN ROVERS path to the final Group A Round 1. Douglas 0-24 Glen Rovers 1-10. Group A Round 2. Glen Rovers 1-17 Bishopstown 0-13. Group A Round 3. Glen Rovers 2-20 Newtownshandrum 2-19. Quarter-final. Glen Rovers 1-15 Imokilly 1-14. Semi-final. Glen Rovers 1-17 Sarsfields 0-18.

Written off after their opening round defeat to Douglas, written off following Patrick Horgan’s 23rd-minute quarter-final red card, and written off ahead of their semi-final against Sars, still they stand upright in the championship. Every single doubter they have thus far silenced.

Patrick Horgan shows his delight after scoring the last point against Sarsfields in the semi-final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The aforementioned quarter-final win over Imokilly was a significant shot in the arm, not least for the confidence of Simon Kennefick who seemed to thrive in being the Glen’s go-to forward following Horgan’s dismissal. He and the ever-reliable Dean Brosnan must contribute handsomely tomorrow to supplement whatever Patrick Horgan conjures up.

The Glen’s hurling hasn't been particularly spectacular in getting back to a sixth final in eight years. Then again, it hasn’t needed to be. They’ve repeatedly got the basics right and repeatedly held their nerve when others have tightened coming down the stretch.

They get the nod to do so again tomorrow.

Verdict:

Glen Rovers.

- This weekend's Cork Premier SHC final between Glen Rovers and Midleton and SAHC final between Fr O'Neills and Kanturk will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

The issues that will determine the final Midleton’s near-unstoppable attack versus the Glen’s immoveable rearguard Their semi-final torching of the Blackrock defence means Midleton’s capacity to find the opposition net is no great secret. The Glen cannot say they haven’t been forewarned. That four different Midleton forwards raised a green flag against the Rockies - none of whom were the in-form Conor Lehane - spoke volumes as to their forward threat. But what they’re meeting tomorrow is a defence that has been incredibly solid this season. Case in point is their semi-final strangulation of Sars. Conor Lehane of Midleton contesting in the air with Sarsfields' Cillian Roche during last year's Cork Premier SHC. Picture: Jim Coughlan. Their opponents had been a goal-scoring machine in the group stages. Their 10 goals were four more than any other team managed in the group phase. The Glen, however, didn’t allow Sars a single one last time out. Midleton will get it similarly tough against a defence, led by Stephen McDonnell and Robert Downey, that has leaked just three goals in five games. Who’s the right man for Hoggy? Cork senior Sean O’Leary Hayes has priors in picking up Patrick Horgan in club championship fare, the young defender holding the Glen talisman to two from play during the 2018 meeting of the sides. Midleton need to be mindful not to discommode their defensive shape in planning for the Glen’s top-scorer, but given O’Leary Hayes has played in the full-back line this season, it won’t take a significant reshuffle to position him at full-back if, as expected, that is where 33-year-old Horgan starts. Beyond O’Leary Hayes, there doesn’t seem many likely candidates to shadow Hoggy. Centre-back Tommy O’Connell has been in outstanding form, but management will not want him tied down by a man-marking role that would require his near exclusive focus. Will the Glen’s final baggage weigh heavy? Not since Cloyne in 2006 has a team lost three Cork senior hurling finals on the spin. The Ballincollig class of the early 1940s stand as the only other side to endure such cruel fate. Glen players and management have insisted there has been no mention at training of the 2019 and 2020 defeats and that these back-to-back losses will have no bearing on their mindset tomorrow. But with regard to the latter point, can they really know such at this point? It is if they find themselves behind on Sunday and are staring down the barrel of a third consecutive county final defeat that we will learn if players are in any way constrained by the fear of once again coming up short.

SATURDAY

Cork JAHC final: Dromtarriffe v Ballygiblin, Páirc Uí Rinn (N O’Neill), 1pm

A first county junior final appearance for both clubs. Among the Ballygiblin ranks is 2021 All-Ireland U20 Cork winner Darragh Flynn and Australian Rules footballer Mark Keane. Part of the Dromtarriffe set-up, meanwhile, are a sprinkling of footballers from Boherbue who are chasing a unique junior double.

Verdict: Dromtarriffe

Cork PIHC semi-final: Castlelyons v Ballinhassig, Páirc Uí Rinn (I McCarthy), 3pm

Castlelyons are bidding to reach back-to-back finals. But having bypassed the quarter-finals as a result of finishing the group stages as one of the two top-ranked group winners, coupled with the delay to the playing of this game because of Ballinhassig’s involvement in the Cork JAFC, today represents Castlelyons’ first championship game in six weeks. What impact that will have on them remains to be seen.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Cork LIHC final: Kilbrittain v Lisgoold, Páirc Ui Chaoimh (L O’Riordan), 5pm

What a story is Lisgoold’s. Three months after winning the club’s first-ever county junior hurling title, they stand on the brink of a second successive promotion. To prevent such, Kilbrittain will need to tie down the in-form Liam O’Shea and John Cashman.

Verdict: Lisgoold

Cork IAHC final: Castlemartyr v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (D Copps), 7pm

Castlemartyr, no more than Lisgoold in the LIHC decider, won their delayed 2020 county final back in August and have since then shown little appetite to hang about in the Intermediate A grade they were promoted to. To overcome Sars’ second team, they’ll need sizable showings from Barry and Brian Lawton, Cork U20 Ciarán Joyce, and Mike Kelly.

Verdict: Castlemartyr

SUNDAY

Cork SAHC final: Kanturk v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (N Wall), 1pm

The short turnaround from their semi-final win last weekend doesn’t bode well for Fr O’Neill’s sharpshooter Declan Dalton who missed the penultimate round because of injury. Fr O’Neill’s, who are also without their other Cork senior Ger Millerick because of injury, are bidding to avoid a second successive Senior A final defeat. Their opponents are looking to complete part one of what would be the club’s second county hurling and football double since 2017. Cork U20s Brian O’Sullivan and Colin Walsh complement the many well-known names on the Kanturk teamsheet.

Verdict: Kanturk