Cork hurling final previews: Can Glen Rovers avoid a shootout against Midleton?

Given the talent running through each line of this Midleton team, their semi-final performance was long overdue. Not since their 2018 run to the county final had they reached such heights.
Backing up their semi-final display is the task in front of them, but unlike final opponents Glen Rovers, consistency hasn’t been a close friend of Midleton’s in recent campaigns. That has to change tomorrow if the Magpies are to secure a first county title since 2013 and eighth overall.
Midleton 0-24 Carrigtwohill 1-14.
Midleton 2-26 Na Piarsaigh 0-14.
Sarsfields 3-21 Midleton 2-14.
Midleton 0-23 Erin's Own 0-19.
Midleton 4-22 Blackrock 3-19.
Glen Rovers won’t want a shootout, certainly not to the extent of Midleton’s seven-goal semi-final humdinger. Where the Glen will seek to keep matters tight and compact, Midleton must not allow the final to be played on those terms. The expansiveness of their semi-final play and the pockets of space they time and again found in the opposition half is what ended the reign of champions Blackrock and what can similarly upset the Glen.
On Cormac Walsh, Paul Haughney, and young Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke will responsibility fall to ensure Midleton’s passing when transitioning from defence to attack is once again of the highest quality.
Turning to the Glen, a side that has been steadily sharpening as the championship has progressed.
Douglas 0-24 Glen Rovers 1-10.
Glen Rovers 1-17 Bishopstown 0-13.
Glen Rovers 2-20 Newtownshandrum 2-19.
Glen Rovers 1-15 Imokilly 1-14.
Glen Rovers 1-17 Sarsfields 0-18.
Written off after their opening round defeat to Douglas, written off following Patrick Horgan’s 23rd-minute quarter-final red card, and written off ahead of their semi-final against Sars, still they stand upright in the championship. Every single doubter they have thus far silenced.
The aforementioned quarter-final win over Imokilly was a significant shot in the arm, not least for the confidence of Simon Kennefick who seemed to thrive in being the Glen’s go-to forward following Horgan’s dismissal. He and the ever-reliable Dean Brosnan must contribute handsomely tomorrow to supplement whatever Patrick Horgan conjures up.
The Glen’s hurling hasn't been particularly spectacular in getting back to a sixth final in eight years. Then again, it hasn’t needed to be. They’ve repeatedly got the basics right and repeatedly held their nerve when others have tightened coming down the stretch.
They get the nod to do so again tomorrow.
Glen Rovers.
Their semi-final torching of the Blackrock defence means Midleton’s capacity to find the opposition net is no great secret. The Glen cannot say they haven’t been forewarned.
That four different Midleton forwards raised a green flag against the Rockies - none of whom were the in-form Conor Lehane - spoke volumes as to their forward threat. But what they’re meeting tomorrow is a defence that has been incredibly solid this season. Case in point is their semi-final strangulation of Sars.
Their opponents had been a goal-scoring machine in the group stages. Their 10 goals were four more than any other team managed in the group phase. The Glen, however, didn’t allow Sars a single one last time out. Midleton will get it similarly tough against a defence, led by Stephen McDonnell and Robert Downey, that has leaked just three goals in five games.
Cork senior Sean O’Leary Hayes has priors in picking up Patrick Horgan in club championship fare, the young defender holding the Glen talisman to two from play during the 2018 meeting of the sides. Midleton need to be mindful not to discommode their defensive shape in planning for the Glen’s top-scorer, but given O’Leary Hayes has played in the full-back line this season, it won’t take a significant reshuffle to position him at full-back if, as expected, that is where 33-year-old Horgan starts.
Beyond O’Leary Hayes, there doesn’t seem many likely candidates to shadow Hoggy. Centre-back Tommy O’Connell has been in outstanding form, but management will not want him tied down by a man-marking role that would require his near exclusive focus.
Not since Cloyne in 2006 has a team lost three Cork senior hurling finals on the spin. The Ballincollig class of the early 1940s stand as the only other side to endure such cruel fate.
Glen players and management have insisted there has been no mention at training of the 2019 and 2020 defeats and that these back-to-back losses will have no bearing on their mindset tomorrow. But with regard to the latter point, can they really know such at this point? It is if they find themselves behind on Sunday and are staring down the barrel of a third consecutive county final defeat that we will learn if players are in any way constrained by the fear of once again coming up short.
Castlemartyr