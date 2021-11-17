William Shine on song as St Brendan's College cruise into Corn Uí Mhuirí last eight

Corn Uí Mhuirí round 2

St Brendan's College, Killarney 0-20 Intermediate School, Killorglin 0-2

St Brendan's College, Killarney, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí with relative ease at Lewis Road on Wednesday following a facile 18-point win over Intermediate School, Killorglin.

The Sem left multiple scoring opportunities after them in the first quarter but eventually settled into a rhythm that made it a one-sided affair throughout. William Shine and Cian McMahon were their only scorers as they led by 0-2 to 0-0 at the first water break before they became much more accurate in the remainder of the first period.

McMahon had all the Sem’s four shots at a goal in the match, two of them being denied by the woodwork, as a 22nd minute free from Eoghan Hassett was ISK’s only first-half score. Their opponents went in 0-9 to 0-1 in front at half-time and there was never any chance of a dramatic turnaround in this game.

Cian Foley had a very solid outing for the Sem in scoring 0-4 but Shine finished as their top scorer with 0-8 (1f). McMahon also nearly gave Alex Hennigan the perfect pass for another goal chance in the second period.

A Stephen Palmer free was ISK’s only other score in trailing by 0-15 to 0-2 at the second water break.

Sem substitute Donagh Fahy nearly caught ISK goalkeeper Darragh Crosby out with a late hopeful effort but despite Jamie Alade trying hard in midfield for ISK, they were always up against it in facing the side who also beat them in the O’Sullivan Cup in Kerry.

Their senior campaign for the season is now over after they also lost their first game to holders Tralee CBS two weeks earlier.

While the Sem will be happy to have secured another quarter-final berth, they will know they need to do some work on their finishing in advance of the last eight which is currently scheduled for after Christmas.

Scorers for St Brendan's: W Shine (0-8, 1f), C McMahon (0-5), C Foley (0-4), M O’Shea (0-2), A Hennigan (0-1).

Scorers for ISK: E Hassett, S Palmer (0-1f each).

St Brendan's: A O’Sullivan; C Lynch, R Colleran, H Byrne; D Fleming D O’Callaghan, T Clifford; L Randles, K O’Sullivan; M Moriarty, C Foley, L Crowley; C McMahon, A Hennigan, W Shine.

Subs: M O’Shea for L Crowley (40), C Kelliher for T Clifford (43), D Fahy for M Moriarty (48), M Mullane for D O’Callaghan (52), C Keating for K O’Sullivan (55).

ISK: D Crosby; C O’Mahony, J Tracey, C O’Callaghan; D Murphy, L O’Neill, O Birmingham; T Casey, J Alade; C Spillane, E Hassett, S Dineen; C Foley, S Palmer, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: C Lyons for C Foley (27), J Clifford for O Birmingham (H/T), K Spillane for D Murphy (34), J Burke for T Casey (48), D O’Connor for J O’Sullivan (60).

Referee: T Moriarty (Killarney Legion)