Ed Sheeran gig to move Cork's Munster SHC clash with Clare out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Rinn is in line to stage Cork’s penultimate Munster Senior Hurling Championship game next May.

As a result of the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 28 and 29, the pitch is not expected to be ready in time for the round 4 match against Clare, which is due to take place on the second weekend in May.

Páirc Uí Rinn, which currently has a capacity of 11,400 following the Slattery Report 10 years ago, is the favoured alternative for Cork although the possibility of a neutral venue for the game, possibly Semple Stadium, has not yet been ruled out.

There is optimism the restricted capacity will be increased upon safety upgrading at the Ballintemple stadium. However, as things stand, as few as 2,000 Cork supporters would be able to attend the game after season ticket holders are taken into consideration. In the opening weekend of the inaugural Munster SHC round-robin structure in 2018, the Cork-Clare game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh attracted a crowd of 24,490.

In a repeat of this year's All-Ireland final, Cork will face Limerick in the opening round provincial game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of April 17 but they don’t play again until the second weekend in May.

In a change from 2018 and ‘19, all five teams in Munster are expected to receive a break weekend after round 2. However, as Cork’s bye weekend falls in round 2, they will have no game for three weeks before playing Waterford, Clare, and Tipperary in the space of 13 or 14 days.

The Munster SHC schedule works on a rota and while it is Cork’s turn to have their break weekend in round 2 - it was Limerick in 2018 and Clare in ‘19 - the addition of an extra weekend without hurling in 2022 has caused some concern in Cork hurling circles.