Cork GAA sets out calendar of finals

Cork GAA has finalised the dates and times for each of its adult county finals, beginning this weekend where there are five pieces of hurling silverware up for grabs.

At 1pm on Saturday, Dromtarriffe and Ballygiblin clash in the county junior hurling decider, while later that evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Lisgoold and Castlemartyr are bidding for further glory and back-to-back promotion three months after winning the delayed 2020 Junior and Lower Intermediate titles respectively.