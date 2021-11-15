Cork GAA sets out calendar of finals

Glen Rovers and Midleton meet this Sunday in the Cork hurling final for the first time since 1991, with the Glen hoping to avoid a third consecutive final defeat.
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 13:16
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA has finalised the dates and times for each of its adult county finals, beginning this weekend where there are five pieces of hurling silverware up for grabs.

At 1pm on Saturday, Dromtarriffe and Ballygiblin clash in the county junior hurling decider, while later that evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Lisgoold and Castlemartyr are bidding for further glory and back-to-back promotion three months after winning the delayed 2020 Junior and Lower Intermediate titles respectively.

The curtain-raiser at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the Senior A final between last season’s beaten finalists Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk. The men from Duhallow are chasing yet another Cork double, part two of which - the Cork PIFC decider against neighbours Newmarket - is scheduled for Sunday, December 5.

The weekend after next, November 27/28, is a feast of football. Perennial finalists Mallow and St Michael’s meet in the Senior A decider on the Sunday, the appetiser to the Premier Senior final between St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty. 

Clon’s last final appearance was in 2009, on which occasion current manager Haulie O’Neill steered the West Cork side to glory over the Barrs.

Provisional dates have been attached to the Junior football and Premier Intermediate hurling finals, given the possibility of Ballinhassig ending up in both.

Tuesday, November 16 Cork JAFC semi-final: Urhan v Boherbue, Cloughduv, 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 20 Cork JAHC final: Dromtarriffe v Ballygiblin, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm.

Cork PIHC semi-final: Castlelyons v Ballinhassig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm.

Cork LIHC final: Kilbrittain v Lisgoold, Páirc Ui Chaoimh, 5pm.

Cork IAHC final: Castlemartyr v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Sunday, November 21 Cork SAHC final: Kanturk v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.

Cork PSHC final: Glen Rovers v Midleton, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Saturday, November 27 Cork IAFC semi-final: Mitchelstown v Kilshannig, Mallow, 2pm.

Cork JAFC final: Ballinhassig v Boherbue/Urhan, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm (provisional).

Cork PIHC final: Courcey Rovers v Ballinhassig/Castlelyons, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm (provisional).

Sunday, November 28 Cork SAFC final: Mallow v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.

Cork PSFC final: Clonakilty v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Sunday, December 5 Cork IAFC final: Iveleary v Kilshannig/Mitchelstown, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Cork PIFC final: Kanturk v Newmarket, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

'A long few years of trying and kind of failing' - Templederry celebrate county joy
Ballyea v Inagh-Kilnamona - Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Defiant Ballyea's sweetest hour without their star
Galway v Offaly - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Portarlington claim sweetest success in demolition of Portlaoise
Galway v Offaly - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Portarlington claim sweetest success in demolition of Portlaoise

