Cork GAA sets out calendar of finals

Cork GAA has finalised the dates and times for each of its adult county finals, beginning this weekend where there are five pieces of hurling silverware up for grabs.
At 1pm on Saturday, Dromtarriffe and Ballygiblin clash in the county junior hurling decider, while later that evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Lisgoold and Castlemartyr are bidding for further glory and back-to-back promotion three months after winning the delayed 2020 Junior and Lower Intermediate titles respectively.
Glen Rovers and Midleton meet this Sunday in the Cork hurling final for the first time since 1991, with the Glen hoping to avoid a third consecutive final defeat.
The curtain-raiser at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the Senior A final between last season’s beaten finalists Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk. The men from Duhallow are chasing yet another Cork double, part two of which - the Cork PIFC decider against neighbours Newmarket - is scheduled for Sunday, December 5.
The weekend after next, November 27/28, is a feast of football. Perennial finalists Mallow and St Michael’s meet in the Senior A decider on the Sunday, the appetiser to the Premier Senior final between St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty.
Clon’s last final appearance was in 2009, on which occasion current manager Haulie O’Neill steered the West Cork side to glory over the Barrs.
Provisional dates have been attached to the Junior football and Premier Intermediate hurling finals, given the possibility of Ballinhassig ending up in both.