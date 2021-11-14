Portarlington claim sweetest success in demolition of Portlaoise

Laois SFC final: Portarlington 4-9 Portlaoise 0-6

The use of substitutes tells you all you need to know about the Laois SFC final, an outgunned Portlaoise chasing inspiration and running all of theirs in by the 50th minute, precisely when Portarlington began to unload theirs to soak up the carnival atmosphere.

Truth be told, this game was over by half-time when the holders held an 11-point lead after a near-flawless 30 minutes of football, easily their best performance of the season and, perhaps, ever.

Portarlington only claimed their first Laois senior title in 20 years in mid-August when they beat Graiguecullen in the delayed 2020 final. Now 13 weeks on they have added another and while the 15-point win was similar to the margin against Graiguecullen, this will go down as a particularly sweet success.

Portlaoise have set the standard in Laois for not just years but decades though they were well and truly dismantled by a Portarlington side who appear to have it all.

They completed the entire championship campaign without conceding a goal and have only let one in across the last two seasons.

That may suggest they're a defensive team but typically they leave at least three men up front when defending, sometimes four, and burst forward with some lightning attacks which cut Portlaoise asunder.

County man Colm Murphy finished with 2-2 and effectively wrapped up the win with his first goal just before half-time, leaving his team 2-7 to 0-2 up at that stage.

Ronan Coffey was superb too and the centre-forward had a hand in their first six scores of the game as they strode 1-5 to 0-2 clear, laying the platform for success.

David Murphy, Colm's older brother, and Adam Ryan struck goals too while wing-back Patrick O'Sullivan was man of the match, bursting forward at one stage early in the second-half to engineer a penalty that Coffey surprisingly failed to dispatch.

That was about the only lowlight for Portarlington who, after a relatively humdrum championship campaign, suddenly burst into life and conjured their very best form when it truly counted.

"That was in them the whole time," maintained manager Martin Murphy of their landmark performance. "It's probably the first game that we got right this season, since the delayed county final of last year. We probably came in a little bit undercooked in all our games, even though we were winning quite well. Our defence was winning us the games and we just weren't hitting the heights in terms of scores. So we're thrilled that things came right for us at the right time."

Just before the cup was presented to Keith Bracken for the second time in a matter of months, it was suggested by a county board official that Portarlington can give the Leinster Club SFC a decent go.

They will return to Portlaoise on December 5 to play the Westmeath representatives in the provincial quarter-finals.

"They showed today that there is plenty of energy in the legs and if we get a run in the Leinster championship these guys could go the whole way," said Offaly man Murphy.

Scorers for Portarlington: C Murphy (2-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); J Foster (0-5, 4 frees); D Murphy (1-1); A Ryan (1-0); R Coffey (0-1).

Scorers for Portlaoise: R Maher (0-2, 1 free); G Dillon, R McEvoy, B Carroll, P Cahillane (0-1 each).

Portarlington: S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, P O'Sullivan, R Pigott; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, C Murphy, D Murphy.

Subs: S O'Neill for D Murphy (50); C Slevin for Coffey (52); J Fitzpatrick for R Murphy (55); D Foster for Ryan (56); J Fullam for J Foster (58).

Portlaoise: G Brody; F Flanagan, G Saunders, B Dempsey; K Swayne, C Finn, P Downey; K Lillis, C McEvoy; C Boyle, G Dillon, R McEvoy; B Carroll, P Cahillane, D Larkin.

Subs: J Kavanagh for Cahillane (16); D Holland for Downey and R Maher for McEvoy (h/t); J Hogan for Finn (43); B Brennan for Swayne (50).

Ref: B Hickey.