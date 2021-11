Emmet McNabb stars as Dromore surge to fourth Tyrone SFC title

Tyrone SFC final: Dromore 0-15 Coalisland 0-8

Dromore won a fourth Tyrone SFC title, with Emmet McNabb starring in a second-half surge at Healy Park.

Coalisland went two clear with scores from Paddy McNeice and Plunkett Kane, but the sides were level at the break, with Emmet McNabb (2), Odhran Rafferty, and Sean McNabb making it 0-5 each.

The St Dympna's men pushed on in the second half, running with pace at the Fianna defence, and picking off scores through man of the match McNabb, Odhran Rafferty, and Sean McNabb.

- More to follow...

Scorers for Dromore: E McNabb 0-6 (4f), O Rafferty 0-3, S McNabb 0-2, N Sludden, R McCusker, T McCarron, C Goodwin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Coalisland: P McNeice 0-4, P Quinn, T Quinn, N Devlin, C Quinn 0-1 each.

Coalisland: F Coney; J Fee, P Hampsey, E Hampsey; N Devlin, N Kerr, S McNally; M McKernan, J Carberry; P Herron, P Kane, B Leonard; C O’Hagan, P McNeice, T Quinn.

Subs: B Toner for O’Hagan, S Corr for Kerr, C Quinn for Leonard, O McHugh for Fee, L O’Neill for Carberry.

Dromore: M McGale; C O’Hara, P McHugh, C O’Neill; T McCarron, R McCusker, N McCarron; P Teague, N Sludden; S McNabb, R McNabb jnr, R McNabb snr; E McNabb, T Sludden, O Rafferty.

Subs: C Goodwin for McHugh, E McCusker for S McNabb, A McGrath for T Sludden, C McCoy for R McNabb jnr, A O’Donnell for McCarron.

Referee: K Enneatta (Omagh).