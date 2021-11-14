Kickhams Creggan bridge 67 year gap since last Antrim SFC crown

Kickhams Creggan lifted their first Antrim senior football title since 1954 at a wet Corrigan Park courtesy of a deserved six-point win over St Mary’s Aghagallon
Kickhams GAC Creggan celebrate becoming Antrim Senior champions. Picture: INPHO/Cathal McOscar

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 17:58
John Martin, Corrigan Park

Antrim SFC final

Kickhams Creggan 1-12 

St Mary’s, Aghagallon 0-7 

Kickhams Creggan lifted their first Antrim senior football title since 1954 at a wet Corrigan Park courtesy of a deserved six-point win over St Mary’s Aghagallon.

Creggan dominated the opening exchanges and led by 0-4 to no score after 11 minutes. Matthew Rodgers opened the scoring with a mark and then slotted over a point from play. Ruairi McCann and Kevin Small increased the Creggan lead before Aghagallon opened their account when goalkeeper Luke Mulholland converted a ‘45’.

The Creggan defence were turning over the Aghagallon forwards at will and Jamie McCann was next to get on the scoresheet for the winners. Gareth Magee converted an Aghagallon free but the Creggan men were good value for their 0-7 to 0-2 half time lead as Rodgers and Ruairi McCann added points.

Creggan extended their lead to seven points after 42 minutes when Ruairi McCann added his third of the day. Aghagallon clawed the deficit back to four points as the final whistle approached and, pushing for a late goal, forced some last ditch defending from Creggan when Magee and Ruairi McCann both had half chances on goal.

In the final minutes with Aghagallon totally committed to their quest for a goal, Creggan forced a turnover on out-of-position goalkeeper Mulholland and Sam Maguire had the easy task of firing to an empty net to seal the title.

CREGGAN: O Kerr; E Carey-Small, R Johnson, E McAteer; A Maguire, M Johnson (0-1), J McCann (0-2f); K Small (0-2), Conor McCann; T McAteer (0-1), P Coey, S Duffin; M Rodgers (0-3, 1f), R McCann (0-3f), O McLarnon 

Subs: Conor McCann for S Duffin (46), K Rice for M Rodgers (49), F Burke for O McLarnon (55), S Maguire (1-0) for T McAleer (60+1), T McCann for P Coey (60+4) 

AGHAGALLON: L Mulholland (0-1, 45); P Branagan, D Donnelly, A Mulholland; Darryl McAlernon (0-1f), R O’Neill, J Lamont; David McAlernon, J Lenehan; E Walsh, A Loughran (0-1), M McAfee; G Magee (0- 4f), R McCann, C McAlinden Subs: O Lenehan for C McAlinden (26), P Mulholland for A Mulholland (44), P Maginnis for M McAfee (49) 

Referee: C McDonald (St Galls)

Family Notices