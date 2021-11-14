John McGrath shines again but replay brings yet another game for double chasers Loughmore

Tipperary SHC Final: Loughmore-Castleiney 0-23 Thurles Sarsfields 2-17

Liam McGrath was the saviour for Loughmore-Castleiney as his point turned out to be the equaliser and force a Tipperary SHC final replay later this month.

However, Loughmore-Castleiney were aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a lineball just before referee Conor Doyle blew the final whistle.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Loughmore had gone ahead for the first time in the game through substitute Ciarán McGrath. They went two up when John McGrath pointed a free.

Thurles hit back with a brace before McGrath pointed his eighth free. However, Conor Stakelum squared the game on the hour mark before Ronan Maher landed a monster free to push Sarsfields ahead once more. But then up stepped Liam McGrath. The replay is likely to take place in two weeks as Loughmore-Castleiney face Clonmel Commercials in the senior football final next weekend.

Sarsfields’ four-point half-time advantage was cut in half by the second water break, 2-13 to 0-17. John McGrath hit over four frees in that third quarter although Aidan McGrath had to make himself big to deny Denis Maher a third goal in the 42nd minute after a short puck-out went awry.

Those earlier two goals, which came in less than two minutes, put Thurles Sarsfields in the driving seat. The first in the 10th minute was a result of Maher getting to Darragh Stakelum’s dropping ball ahead of Loughmore goalkeeper Aidan McGrath who may have been blinded by the low sun.

For the second, McGrath was equal to Maher’s first attempt but his parry fell kindly for the Thurles full-forward who made no mistake with the second opportunity and Sarsfields led 2-6 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Three points in a row upon the resumption steadied Loughmore although their conversion rate by the end of the half left a lot to be desired. By the break, they had registered eight wides and dropped two scoring attempts short. Three of their wides came in quick succession, two of them John McGrath frees.

Ed Connolly was also foiled for a couple of goal opportunities, Ronan Maher hooking then blocking him for his first chance in the eighth minute and Pádraic Maher blocking him as he unloaded in the 22th minute.

With another hat-trick of points, Loughmore did finish the half stronger to bring themselves to within four points, 0-11 to 2-9.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J. McGrath (0-12, 8 frees); N. McGrath (1 sideline), L. McGrath (0-3 each); C. Connolly (0-2); A. McGrath (free), E. Sweeney, C. McGrath (0-1 each).

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: D. Maher (2-1); A. McCormack (0-6, 3 frees, 1 65); P. Bourke (0-5); D. Stakelum, Paul Maher, P. Creedon, C. Stakelum, R. Maher (free) (0-1 each).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A. McGrath; L. Egan, J. Hennessy, W. Eviston; T. Maher, J. Meagher, B. McGrath; T. McGrath, C. Connolly; L. Treacy, N. McGrath (c), L. McGrath; E. Connolly, E. Sweeney, J. McGrath.

Subs for Loughmore-Castleiney: Ciarán McGrath for E. Connolly (47); Conor McGrath for E. Sweeney (52).

THURLES SARSFIELDS: P. McCormack; Paul Maher, Pádraic Maher, S. Ryan; D. Corbett, R. Maher, J. Derby; S. Cahill, M. Cahill; A. McCormack, C. Stakelum, D. Stakelum; P. Bourke, D. Maher (c), P. Creedon.

Subs for Thurles Sarsfields: C. Moloney for J. Derby (50); B. McCarthy for A. McCormack (58).

Referee: C. Doyle (Silvermines).