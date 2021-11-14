Castlegregory's wait for Kerry junior glory is shortlived

Three well time goals in the first half proved crucial against a Firies side which created numerous chances but failed to convert.
Castlegregory's wait for Kerry junior glory is shortlived
Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:27
Mortimer Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Kerry JFC final 

Castlegregory 3-17 

Firies 0-12 

Three months after losing the delayed 2020 Kerry JFC final, Castlegregory claimed the 2021 edition with a power-packed performance against Fires in Austin Stack Park.

Three well time goals in the first half proved crucial against a Firies side which created numerous chances but failed to convert.

Maurice O’Connell and man-of-the-match Thomas O’Donnell netted within 60 seconds to provide the winners with a foothold they would never relinquish. Their third arrived seconds before interval via an Alan Fitzgerald penalty which was awarded after goalkeeper Billy O’Rourke - who was red-carded- fouled Jimmy O'Grady. That strike left the west Kerry men leading 3-7 to 0-7 at half-time. 

Wing-forward Cian O’Grady put over five impressive second half points for the victors as a black card for substitute Patrick O’Donoghue mattered little in the overall outcome. The victor's better sharpness on the day was a major factor in their win as their young players provided them great inspiration on the day.

Donnacha O’Sullivan was the chief scoring threat for Firies while Kerry senior Jack Sherwood also had a good outing but they were second best on the day.

Castlegregory now move up to Premier Junior level in Kerry for 2022 as there is no Munster competition for the winners of this competition in the Kingdom like the other grades.

Scorers for Castlegregory: C O’Grady (0-7), A Fitzgerald (p), T O’Donnell, M O’Connell (1-1 each), J O’Grady (0-3, 2f), C O’Mahony (0-2) T Moriarty and B Hoare (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Firies: D O’Sullivan (0-7, 6f), A Flynn (0-2), J Sherwood, P De Brun and S O’Donoghue (0-1 each) CASTLEGREGORY: S Kenny; P Rohan, JJ Hussey, G Fitzgerald, J O’Grady, T Moriarty, M Scanlon; A Fitzgerald, M Slattery; T O’Donnell, C O’Mahony, C O’Grady; B Hoare, M O’Connell, C O’Connell 

Subs: E Lyne for P Rohan (H/T), P’Donoghue for J O’Grady (50), C Cronin for C O’Mahony (52), A Kelliher for M O’Connell (54), S Lyne for C O’Connell (60 +2)

FIRIES: B O’Rourke; P Cosgrave, Diarmuid Brosnan, P O’Connor; T Clifford, N Donohoe, D O’Mahoney; J Sherwood, P Daly; P De Brun, D Donohoe, S O’Donoghue; A Flynn, D O’Sullivan, M Daly 

Subs: J O’Rourke for M Daly (30 +5), L Brosnan for P Daly (34), C Palmer for P Cosgrave (37), D O’Shea for S O’Donoghue (52) and Darragh Brosnan for A Flynn (60) 

Referee: D Clifford (Laune Rangers)

