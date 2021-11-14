Eight is great: Meath ladies dominate All-Star selection

ALL-Ireland champions Meath led the way with eight selections on the TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team. The final 15 was revealed, in association with Lidl, on Saturday.

Seven of the eight Meath players nominated are first-time winners, on the back of an historic season which saw the Royals win a maiden All-Ireland Senior title.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk wins a second TG4 All-Star award, following her previous success in 2019, while team-mates Emma Troy, Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Niamh O’Sullivan, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan are first-time recipients.

All-Ireland Senior Final runners-up Dublin have claimed three gongs, with Leah Caffrey claiming her third, while Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrell are first-time winners.

In total, there are 12 first-time winners on the selection, with McGuirk and Kearns the only survivors from the 2019 selection.

Meath's Vikki Wall was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year. The Dunboyne star (23), scored 1-6 for Meath during the Championship, and she produced a Player of the Match performance in the stunning win over Dublin at Croke Park in September.

Incredibly, Wall was the 2020 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year winner and having made the step up to the Senior Championship grade, she was the leading choice of her peers for the individual honour in the elite ranks.

While Carlow lost out after extra-time in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final against Antrim, star forward Clíodhna Ní Shé was voted by her peers as the TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year. Ní Shé was top scorer in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with a remarkable haul of 9-19.

TG4 LADIES FOOTBALL ALL-STAR TEAM: M McGuirk (Meath); E Troy (Meath), M K Lynch (Meath), L Caffrey (Dublin); E O’Shea (Cork), A Cleary (Meath), O Nolan (Dublin); H Looney (Cork), M O’Shaughnessy (Meath); H Tyrrell (Dublin), R Kearns (Mayo), N O’Sullivan (Meath); V Wall (Meath), E Duggan (Meath), G McLaughlin (Donegal).