Eight is great: Meath ladies dominate All-Star selection

After being named Intermediate player of the year in 2020, Vicki Wall is selected as senior player of the year by her peers for this season
Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 12:26
Tony Leen

ALL-Ireland champions Meath led the way with eight selections on the TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team. The final 15 was revealed, in association with Lidl, on Saturday.

Seven of the eight Meath players nominated are first-time winners, on the back of an historic season which saw the Royals win a maiden All-Ireland Senior title.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk wins a second TG4 All-Star award, following her previous success in 2019, while team-mates Emma Troy, Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Niamh O’Sullivan, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan are first-time recipients.

All-Ireland Senior Final runners-up Dublin have claimed three gongs, with Leah Caffrey claiming her third, while Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrell are first-time winners.

In total, there are 12 first-time winners on the selection, with McGuirk and Kearns the only survivors from the 2019 selection.

Meath's Vikki Wall was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year. The Dunboyne star (23), scored 1-6 for Meath during the Championship, and she produced a Player of the Match performance in the stunning win over Dublin at Croke Park in September.

Incredibly, Wall was the 2020 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year winner and having made the step up to the Senior Championship grade, she was the leading choice of her peers for the individual honour in the elite ranks.

While Carlow lost out after extra-time in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final against Antrim, star forward Clíodhna Ní Shé was voted by her peers as the TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year. Ní Shé was top scorer in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with a remarkable haul of 9-19.

TG4 LADIES FOOTBALL ALL-STAR TEAM: M McGuirk (Meath); E Troy (Meath), M K Lynch (Meath), L Caffrey (Dublin); E O’Shea (Cork), A Cleary (Meath),  O Nolan (Dublin); H Looney (Cork), M O’Shaughnessy (Meath); H Tyrrell (Dublin), R Kearns (Mayo), N O’Sullivan (Meath); V Wall (Meath), E Duggan (Meath), G McLaughlin (Donegal).

More in this section

Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021 More Covid disruptions for Galway championship as Gort pull out of hurling semi-final
Na Fianna v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller
Fr O'Neills make light of missing aces to advance to Senior final  Fr O'Neills make light of missing aces to advance to Senior final 
Eight is great: Meath ladies dominate All-Star selection

Mallow book a final date with redemption

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices