O’Keeffe and O’Connor goals set Newmarket up for tasty final clash with Kanturk

Cork Premier IFC semi-final: Newmarket 2-7 Cill na Martra 0-7.

NEWMARKET secured their spot in the final of the Cork Premier IFC and a local derby with Kanturk courtesy of this impressive win over Cill na Martra in a tough encounter at Glantane on Saturday.

An explosive spell midway during the opening half produced a rewarding return for Newmarket with two rapid-fire goals laying the groundwork for victory.

Said Newmarket manager Donal O’Sullivan: “We organised for a titanic battle, holding huge respect and admiration for Cill na Martra. Fortunately, we prepared well, looked at the possibility of creating openings and the goals in quick succession helped us set out our stall."

With Cill na Martra availing of a direct path to the semi final, O’Sullivan relished the opportunity of gaining a positive return from their quarter final encounter.

“It wasn’t a great group campaign for us but we gained massive confidence from the win over Naomh Abán, guys began to click and worked together which shows the benefit of championship football. However the toughest hour awaits us, Kanturk will be massive favourites in the final but we will plan accordingly”, smiled O’Sullivan.

Cill na Martra lacked penetration and their problems were exacerbated during the closing exchanges, finishing with 11 players after picking up an assortment of cards that led to the departure of four men. However, those acts of petulance had no impact on the destination of the spoils with Newmarket progressing to their first decider since 2011.

Cill na Martra had made the early running, and with only 22 seconds elapsed, defender Seán Ó Foirréidh punched over the crossbar. A tentative spell followed, missed chances at either end before Ryan Ó Keeffe and Dan Ó Duinnín traded points.

Steadily Newmarket offered an ominous increase in pressure and cracks appeared within the Cill na Martra defence that conceded two goals in as many minutes. Initially Kevin O’Sullivan placed O’Keeffe to net and the Newmarket cheers had hardly subsided, O’Sullivan, the provider for Barry O’Connor to add a second goal.

Now Newmarket had a purpose about their game with Paudie Allen, Mikie Browne, T J Brosnan and O’Sullivan emerging as pivotal figures to help secure a 2-6 to 0-5 interval advantage. On the restart, Newmarket appeared keen to hold what they had on the scoreboard, adding just a single point from Brosnan.

Poor shooting blighted Cill na Martra’s cause, a pair of points to Ó Forréidh and Colm MacLochlainn less significant than their 13 wides over the full hour. And with the pressure gauge rising, it led to a fiery conclusion for the Gaeltacht side with Máirtín Ó Conchúir (black card), Tadhg Ó Corcora, Nollaig Ó Laoire and Danny Ó Conaill departing the finish before the end of a frustrating hour.

Scorers for Newmarket: R O’Keeffe (1-1, 1f), B O’Connor (1-0), C O’Keeffe (0-3, 1f), P Allen, M Cottrell, T J Brosnan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cill na Martra: D Ó Duinnín (0-2, 1f), S Ó Forreidh (0-2), M Ó Deasúna, A Ó Cuana, C MacLochlainn (0-1 each).

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell, T Murphy; J Ryan, K O’Sullivan, B O'Connor; C O'Keeffe, R O'Keeffe, C Browne.

Sub: D O’Keeffe for B O’Connor (ht).

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Mocháin, D Ó Conail; S Ó Foirréidh, N Ó Laoire, T Ó Corcora, C MacLochlainn; G Ó Goillidhe, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó Duinnín, M Ó Duinnín; D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Fir Ionad: C Ó Meachair for D Ó hUrdail (ht), F Ó hÉalaithe for M Ó Duinnín (42), F Ó Faláin for S Ó Foirréidh (48), M Ó Conchúir for M Ó Deasúna (53), D Mac Carthaigh for D Ó Conail (56).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).