Watch Mourneabbey v Éire Óg in historic Cork LGFA final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tonight’s historic Cork LGFA senior football final between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg will be live-streamed by the.
It will be the first time that Páirc Uí Chaoimh has hosted a ladies club championship game.
The game throws in at 7.45pm with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Mourneabbey – managed by new Cork boss Shane Ronayne – are bidding for their seventh Cork SFC title in eight years while opponents Éire Óg side are appearing in their first senior final.
Patrick Mulcahy will be the match commentator with All-Ireland winner Angela Walsh as match analyst.