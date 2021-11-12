Watch Mourneabbey v Éire Óg in historic Cork LGFA final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

It will be the first time that Páirc Uí Chaoimh has hosted a ladies club championship game
Mourneabbey – managed by new Cork boss Shane Ronayne – are bidding for their seventh Cork SFC title in eight years while opponents Éire Óg side are appearing in their first senior final.

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 19:00

Tonight’s historic Cork LGFA senior football final between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner.

The game throws in at 7.45pm with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Patrick Mulcahy will be the match commentator with All-Ireland winner Angela Walsh as match analyst.

Fri, Nov 12

Mourneabbey v Éire Óg

LADIES FOOTBALL FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

