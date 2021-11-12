St Colman's inflict heavy defeat on Blackwater in Harty Cup

Fermoy school's inside line did much of the damage
St Colman's inflict heavy defeat on Blackwater in Harty Cup

 

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 17:06
Tomás McCarthy, Lismore

Harty Cup: St Colman's Fermoy 2-21 Blackwater Community School 0-8

"Colman's for the Harty" was the chant from the green and white faithful who travelled to Lismore on Friday as the Fermoy school beat Blackwater by 19 points in soft conditions.

The inside line of Jamie Magner (1-7), Ben Nodwell (1-1) and Edmond Cashman (0-4) scored 2-12 between them, while Cork All-Ireland minor winner Adam Walsh was marvellous under the high ball at centre back. Jamie Power and Cathal Murphy were best for a Blackwater team who didn't open their account until first-half injury time.

Three Edmond Cashman points from play, two placed balls by Jamie Magner, and a superb Harry Draper sideline left Colman's seven-níl up at the first water break. On the restart, Blackwater corner back Liam Coughlan made a goal-line save from Ben Nodwell. The full-forward then swung a beauty over his right shoulder. On 23 minutes, Nodwell tapped the ball to the empty net after Florence Flynn saved from Magner.

Aidan Mansfield finally got Blackwater's first point on 31 minutes from a 65, just before Thomas Walsh blew the whistle for half-time. 1-11 to 0-1 to the away side.

Mansfield pointed again when play resumed. Three minutes into the second period, Magner flicked home a delivery from Nodwell. Further points from Ben Nyhan, Michael O'Driscoll and Cashman made it 2-15 to 0-5 at the second water break.

"Is this a library?" teased the Colman's fans as the game entered the last quarter.

Subs Brendan Lehane and Denis Cashman got in on the act before the end for the boys in green. Blackwater centre forward Cathal Murphy struck two consolation points while Jamie Power hit a screamer from his own half of the field.

St Colman's will take on St Joseph's Tulla in Round 2 on November 24 while Blackwater will do battle with Midleton CBS on the same date.

Scorers for St Colman's Fermoy: J Magner 1-7 (3fs, 1 65), B Nodwell 1-1, E Cashman 0-4, B Nyhan 0-3, H Draper (sideline), D Barry, M O'Driscoll, B Lehane, D Cashman 0-1 each.

Scorers for Blackwater Community School: A Mansfield 0-3 (2fs, 1 65), C Murphy 0-2, J Power (f), B O'Sullivan, C Rooney 0-1 each.

ST COLMAN'S FERMOY: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), K Wallace (St Catherines), E Twomey (Ballyhooley); B Shanahan (Fermoy), Adam Walsh (Bríde Rovers), F O'Connell (St Catherines) ; D Barry (Bríde Rovers), G O'Brien (St Catherines) ; B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), M O'Driscoll (Watergrasshill), H Draper (St Catherines) ; E Cashman (Bríde Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), J Magner (Kilavullen) Subs: C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers) for Wallace (42), B Lehane (Watergrasshill) for Draper (45), L Cronin (Fermoy) for Carey (49), S O'Donoghue (St Catherines) for Nyhan (49), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for E Cashman (49).

BLACKWATER COMMUNITY SCHOOL: F Flynn (Ballyduff Upper); L Coughlan (Lismore), S Roche (Ballysaggart), E O'Brien (Ballysaggart); J Henley (Tallow), S Nugent (Ballysaggart), G Nugent (Modeligo); J Power (Modeligo), C Rooney (Cappoquin); J O'Keeffe (Lismore), C Murphy (Ballyduff Upper), T Kelleher (Cappoquin); T Duffin (Lismore), A Mansfield (St Olivers), P McCarthy (Ballyduff Upper).

Subs: B O'Sullivan (Lismore) for Kelleher (20), D Skehan (Lismore) for McCarthy (26) S Martin (Tallow) for Roche (40).

Referee: T Walsh (Modeligo)

