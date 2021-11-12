Pádraig Hampsey bids to join an illustrious club

An elite club of inspirational footballers who have captained All-Ireland and Club Championship winning teams in the same season could be about to register a new member.

Pádraig Hampsey will skipper Coalisland in Sunday’s Tyrone SFC final, two months after leading the county to Sam Maguire Cup success. A rare double will depend on another big performance from a Fianna side that has staged a string of remarkable comebacks to set up a title decider against Dromore.

“It would be massive, but winning the All-Ireland alone was a massive achievement in itself, and to captain a side of great players was brilliant,” said Hampsey.

“If we went on to win the game it would be unbelievable. It was a surreal year anyway with captaining the Tyrone side to an All-Ireland title. But to win another county title with my club and to captain the side would be massive and a really proud moment for Coalisland. But we know that we have a massive opposition in Dromore and we have to deal with them first.”

Hampsey is concerned at Coalisland’s failure to assert themselves until the latter stages of games in the current series.

Late goals helped them come from behind in the dying moments of previous rounds, but he fears they will be punished if they leave it late in the final. “We know that we probably haven’t played a good half of football in this championship. It’s been down to the last ten minutes in the three games, where we pulled it out of the bag, and maybe through a bit of luck too. And if you look at Dromore, they have that heart themselves. They have come through big games too, beating the county champions, beating Ardboe and Eglish too in tough games, and then beating a great Trillick side in the semi-final.

The Tyrone Championship is perhaps the most unpredictable in the country, and it’s 16 years since a defending champion has retained the title. "I don’t know what year it was when the last back-to-back was done. There’s a different winner every year, and that’s why it’s such an interesting championship and gets so much views throughout the country. You need that bit of luck as well, and we have had that bit of luck the last three games.”