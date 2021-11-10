Geelong confirm signing of Mayo star Oisín Mullin

Mullin joins recent AFLW recruit Rachel Kearns, also from Mayo, Kerryman Mark O’Connor, and former Laois footballer Zach Tuohy at Geelong
Oisín Mullin of Mayo during the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 22:17
Patrick Mulcahy

Geelong have confirmed the signing of Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin as a category B rookie.

The 21-year-old played in the last two All-Ireland finals and earned an All-Star selection following his breakout 2020 season. He was also named the GAA Young Footballer of the Year in 2020, and has again been named as a nominee for the award this year.

Mullin joins Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm and Fionn O'Hara from Westmeath in being the latest Irish recruits to take up the chance to play professional sport Down Under.

“Oisín is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said.

“Oisín has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.” 

Mullin joins recent AFLW recruit Rachel Kearns, also from Mayo, Kerryman Mark O’Connor, and former Laois footballer Zach Tuohy at GMHBA Stadium.

