Harty Cup wrap: Joe Maher blasts Thurles CBS to victory over holders St Flannan’s

Two goals from Joe Maher were central to Thurles CBS inflicting a first-round defeat on reigning Harty Cup champions St Flannan’s.

Thurles’s 2-20 to 1-21 win means they will play Our Lady’s Templemore in the second round later this month, the latter falling to Cashel Community School yesterday afternoon on a 2-22 to 1-14 scoreline. As for 2020 champions St Flannan’s, they will meet first-round winners Cashel in the knockout second round on November 24.

St Flannan’s took an early lead at Littleton when finding the opposition net on eight minutes, but the first of Joe Maher’s green flags arrived shortly after to move Thurles CBS in front. Proceedings were deadlocked at 1-11 apiece turning around for the second period, with Maher doubling his goal tally two minutes into the second half as the Tipperary students, managed by John Devane, shot five clear (2-14 to 1-12).

St Flannan’s did close the gap to the minimum as the second half wore on, but Brendan Bugler’s charges, in the end, were unable to prevent a Thurles win.

Ciaran McCormack, who was introduced as a sub during Loughmore-Castleiney’s recent Tipperary SHC semi-final victory, struck eight points for the winners, including six frees. Maher finished with 2-1, with Tipperary U20 Jack Leamy throwing over four points from play.

Jimmy Lahart and Joe Egan registered three and two points respectively, while there were notable displays further back the field from Thurles defenders Stephen Walsh and Joe Caesar in the half-back line and Ciaran Woodlock in the full-back line.

Elsewhere on a busy afternoon of Harty Cup action, a second Clare school, St Joseph’s Tulla, also tasted defeat. De La Salle Waterford were their conquerors in Bansha, 0-20 to 0-18 the final scoreline.

That result sends De La Salle into the quarter-finals, while Tulla will play the losers of tomorrow’s clash between Blackwater Community School and St Colman’s College, Fermoy, in the second round.

Meanwhile, in the Brother Taft Cup final (Munster U15A football), Tralee CBS captain Ronan Carroll kicked two injury-time points to take Tralee past St Flannan’s on a 0-20 to 4-6 scoreline.

Two first-half goals from Harry Doherty and one from Dara Kennedy had Flannan’s level at 3-4 to 0-13 at half-time in the decider at Tournafulla. And although Tralee CBS again took the lead in the third quarter, parity was restored just before the second water break when Darragh Ball’s converted penalty for Flannan’s left the scoreboard reading 4-5 to 0-17.

Ronan Carroll’s late, late contribution was the difference thereafter, the Tralee captain finishing the hour with 0-9 beside his name.