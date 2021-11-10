Eoghan Kirby helps CBC pull away from Midleton CBS challenge in Harty Cup opener

Harty Cup round 1: Christians Brothers College Cork 1-20 Midleton CBS 1-14

CBC Cork are into the quarter-final of the Dr Harty Cup, their second-half form, in particular, helping them pull away from Midleton CBS in Midleton GAA grounds.

With lots of talent on view, a large crowd turned up with throw-in time being delayed, and supporters weren’t disappointed with the quality fare served up.

CBC were ahead by the minimum at the break, 0-9 to 0-8, before the game then swung on a terrific goal from Eoghan Kirby at the start of the second half. The Blarney attacker was set up by his captain Eoin Downey - the Glen man was a colossus all through. As well, 12 points shared between Eoin O’Leary and David Cremin were key scores.

Midleton CBS led seven points to six after 25 minutes as Jack Leahy landed four.

CBC regained the lead at the short whistle, their nifty inside forward line causing problems.

And they surged further ahead straight from the restart through Kirby’s finish high to the top corner. In spite of the local school narrowing the gap to two, CBC began to creep away again leading by 1-15 to 0-11 at the second water-break - Peter Linehan, O’Leary, James Dwyer, and Kirby finding the target.

Both goalkeepers were called into action with superb saves at either end from Paudie O’Sullivan and Eoin O’Neill.

Midleton CBS got a goal back in the 51st minute when Timmy Wilk connected with Diarmuid Healy’s cross. It left five points between them.

Crucially, CBC, who were strong in many sectors, remained in a commanding position.

While the defeated finalists from the last two finals are safely into the last eight, all is not lost for Midleton CBS who got the better of CBC in the 2019 decider. They battled valiantly to the end and will play the losers of the St Colman’s College and Blackwater CS tie which is due to take place on Friday.

Scorers for CBC: E Kirby (1-4), E O’Leary (0-4 frees) and D Cremin (0-6 each), D Burke (0-2), P Linehan and J Dwyer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (0-10, 0-5 frees, 0-2 65s), T Wilk (1-0), G Walsh Wallace, D Healy (free), D McCarthy and D Joyce (0-1 each).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); D Murphy (Blarney), S Kingston (Ballinora), L Casey (Sarsfields); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), C McDonnell (Erin’s Owns), E Downey (Glen Rovers, Capt); M Finn (Midleton), B Keating (Ballincollig); P Linehan (Blackrock), E Kirby (Blarney), R Dunne (Glen Rovers); D Burke (Douglas), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: C Egan (Whitchurch) for M Finn (56), B Kingston (Mallow) for E Kirby (59), C Barrett (Blarney) for E Downey (59), J Kingston (Sarsfields) for D Burke (59), D Murray (Sarsfields) for D Murphy (60).

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s); D Joseph (Carrigtwohill), C Smyth (Midleton), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill); G Walsh Wallace (Killeagh), J Ahern (Kiltha Óg), T Wilk (Cobh); J Fogarty (Killeagh, Capt), E Lane (Killeagh); D McCarthy (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold), D Joyce (Kiltha Óg); C O’Leary (Fr O’Neill’s), J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), T Roche (Midleton).

Subs: C Leahy (Killeagh) for C O’Leary (28), A Rooney (Carrigtwohill) for E Lane (half-time), D McCarthy (Killeagh) for D McCarthy (45), D Collins (Aghada) for G Walsh Wallace (50), M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for D Joyce (58).

Referee: S Stokes (Tullylease).