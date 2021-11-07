Down SFC: Johnston brothers on form as Kilcoo continue dominance

Brothers Ryan and Jerome Johnston hit 1-4 from play between them as Kilcoo’s dominance of the Down SFC continued in Pairc Esler with a 10th title since 2009.
Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 19:37
Orla Bannon

Kilcoo 1-12 Burren 0-13

Burren, the only team to interrupt Kilcoo’s decade of dominance when they beat them in 2018, needed a good start but it was Kilcoo, the reigning Ulster champions from 2019, who put down an early marker with Jerome Johnston’s fifth-minute goal.

Kilcoo led from start to finish with Ryan Johnston putting in a superb shift with four points from play in a man-of-the-match performance.

The Magpies’ soaked up anything Burren could throw at them, broke with searing pace and were clinical enough to convert most of the chances they created.

Burren relied on frees and a '45 from Danny Magill and 23 minutes elapsed before they hit the first point from play from Ronan McGrath. Kilcoo led 1-7 to 0-5 at half time.

Eugene Branagan made a point for Ryan Johnston to finish and despite the loss of Anthony Morgan with a black card, they held firm with Ryan McEvoy and Paul Devlin converting frees.

The closest Burren, managed by Jim McCorry who led Kilcoo to a hat-trick of Down titles in 2012-2014, could get was to within two points.

Anthony Morgan returned to the pitch and nailed the clinching score for Kilcoo who will take on Cavan champions, either Gowna or Ramor, in the first defence of their Ulster title.

Scorers for Kilcoo: R Johnston (0-4); J Johnston (1-0); P Devlin (0-3, 3f); S Johnston (0-2); A Morgan, M Rooney, R McEvoy (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Burren: D O’Hare (0-7, 7f); R McGrath, S McArdle (0-2 each); D Magill 0-1 (‘45).

KILCOO: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, D Branagan; M Rooney, A Morgan, A Branagan; D Ward, A Morgan; C Doherty, J Johnston, P Devlin; C Laverty, R Johnston, S Johnston.

Subs: E Branagan for D Branagan (28); A Branagan for S Johnston (ht); J Clarke for E Branagan (57); F McGreevy for C Laverty (60).

BURREN: C Burns; P McCarthy, S Fegan, R Magill; C McGovern, A McAvoy, P Fegan; M McKay, K McKernan; R McGrath, O Murdock, D O’Hare; D Magill, D McEntee, G McGovern.

Subs: C Toner for A McAvoy (ht); R Treanor for C McGovern (41); S McArdle for McKay (49); P Poland for McGrath (54).

Referee: Brendan Rice.

Family Notices