Monaghan SFC: Late Conor McCarthy goal seals win for Scotstown

The winners were pushed all the way by their near-neighbours as they won their seventh county championship in the space of nine years
Monaghan SFC: Late Conor McCarthy goal seals win for Scotstown

Shane Carey and Kieran Hughes of Scotstown lifts the Mick Duffy Cup. Picture: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 18:32
Colm Shalvey

Scotstown 1-13 Truagh 0-10

Scotstown retained their Monaghan SFC title with a hard-earned win over Truagh in Clones yesterday.

The winners were pushed all the way by their near-neighbours as they won their seventh county championship in the space of nine years, with an added-time goal by Conor McCarthy finally ending Truagh’s challenge.

Kieran Hughes kicked three superb points in a Man-of-the-Match performance for the 2018 Ulster Club finalists, who came from four down after a lightning-fast start by Truagh.

Adam Treanor, Christopher McAnenly, Cormac McKenna, Gary Mohan and Mark McQuaid were on target as Truagh led for almost the entire first half, but Scotstown remained patient, and despite taking 11 minutes to open their account through Shane Carey, they drew level at 0-7 apiece by the interval.

Ryan Mohan and Adam Treanor helped Truagh regain the lead after half-time, only for Scotstown to make their experience count, as Kieran and Darren Hughes, McCarthy and Francis Maguire edged them ahead for the first time. A Gary Mohan free was Truagh’s only score of the last 20 minutes, with the full-forward seeing a late goal attempt roll agonisingly wide.

Rory Beggan converted his second 50-metre free for Scotstown, who pulled away with an audacious late strike from McCarthy - lobbing home the game’s only goal.

Scorers for Scotstown: C. McCarthy (1-1, 1f); K. Hughes 0-3; R. Beggan, S. Carey (2f) (0-2f each); D. Hughes, D. Morgan, P. Sherlock, F. Maguire, M. Maguire (0-1 each).

Scorers for Truagh: A. Treanor (0-3); C. McAnenly (2f), G. Mohan (1f, 1 ’45) (0-2 each); Cormac McKenna, R. Mohan, M. McQuaid (0-1 each).

SCOTSTOWN : R. Beggan; M. Meehan, R. O’Toole; D. Morgan; J. McDevitt, D. Hughes, D. McArdle; G. McPhillips, K. Hughes; M. McCarville, S. Carey (Capt.), P. Sherlock; O. Heaphey, C. McCarthy, F. Maguire.

Subs: M. Maguire for Heaphey (19); R. McKenna for McPhillips (44); J. Carey for F Maguire (53); S. Mohan for McDevitt (62).

TRUAGH: C. McGee; J. McCarron, E. Kelly, A. Coyle; L. Kelly; M. McQuaid, R. Boyle, Cormac McKenna; R. Mohan, J. McKenna (Capt.); Adam Treanor, C. McAnenly, P. McKenna; G. Mohan, O. McElligott.

Subs: A. Mohan for L Kelly, Christopher McKenna for McElligott (both 46); S. Treanor for McQuaid (53).

Referee: J. McAndrew (Ballybay).

More in this section

Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four
Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place
Éire Óg end 15 year wait for Clare SFC crown Éire Óg end 15 year wait for Clare SFC crown
#Gaelic Football
Thomas O'Reilly and team mates celebrate at the final whistle 7/11/2021

McDermott works his magic on Wolfe Tones in Meath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices