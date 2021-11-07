Monaghan SFC: Late Conor McCarthy goal seals win for Scotstown

Scotstown 1-13 Truagh 0-10

Scotstown retained their Monaghan SFC title with a hard-earned win over Truagh in Clones yesterday.

The winners were pushed all the way by their near-neighbours as they won their seventh county championship in the space of nine years, with an added-time goal by Conor McCarthy finally ending Truagh’s challenge.

Kieran Hughes kicked three superb points in a Man-of-the-Match performance for the 2018 Ulster Club finalists, who came from four down after a lightning-fast start by Truagh.

Adam Treanor, Christopher McAnenly, Cormac McKenna, Gary Mohan and Mark McQuaid were on target as Truagh led for almost the entire first half, but Scotstown remained patient, and despite taking 11 minutes to open their account through Shane Carey, they drew level at 0-7 apiece by the interval.

Ryan Mohan and Adam Treanor helped Truagh regain the lead after half-time, only for Scotstown to make their experience count, as Kieran and Darren Hughes, McCarthy and Francis Maguire edged them ahead for the first time. A Gary Mohan free was Truagh’s only score of the last 20 minutes, with the full-forward seeing a late goal attempt roll agonisingly wide.

Rory Beggan converted his second 50-metre free for Scotstown, who pulled away with an audacious late strike from McCarthy - lobbing home the game’s only goal.

Scorers for Scotstown: C. McCarthy (1-1, 1f); K. Hughes 0-3; R. Beggan, S. Carey (2f) (0-2f each); D. Hughes, D. Morgan, P. Sherlock, F. Maguire, M. Maguire (0-1 each).

Scorers for Truagh: A. Treanor (0-3); C. McAnenly (2f), G. Mohan (1f, 1 ’45) (0-2 each); Cormac McKenna, R. Mohan, M. McQuaid (0-1 each).

SCOTSTOWN : R. Beggan; M. Meehan, R. O’Toole; D. Morgan; J. McDevitt, D. Hughes, D. McArdle; G. McPhillips, K. Hughes; M. McCarville, S. Carey (Capt.), P. Sherlock; O. Heaphey, C. McCarthy, F. Maguire.

Subs: M. Maguire for Heaphey (19); R. McKenna for McPhillips (44); J. Carey for F Maguire (53); S. Mohan for McDevitt (62).

TRUAGH: C. McGee; J. McCarron, E. Kelly, A. Coyle; L. Kelly; M. McQuaid, R. Boyle, Cormac McKenna; R. Mohan, J. McKenna (Capt.); Adam Treanor, C. McAnenly, P. McKenna; G. Mohan, O. McElligott.

Subs: A. Mohan for L Kelly, Christopher McKenna for McElligott (both 46); S. Treanor for McQuaid (53).

Referee: J. McAndrew (Ballybay).