Wicklow SFC: Kevin Quinn the hero as Blessington claim third title

Blessington players celebrate after the Wicklow County Senior Club Football Championship Final. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 18:20
Mark Kennedy

Blessington 0-11 Baltinglass 0-10

Blessington won just their third-ever Wicklow SFC title, edging out Baltinglass in a dramatic finale as Kevin Quinn scored a late, lare winner at Aughrim.

These teams also clashed in the 1983 final and Blessington also emerged victorious over their West Wicklow neighbours on that occasion.

Blessington led all the way until the final minutes and that despite missing a number of scoring opportunities from placed balls.

They dominated most of the first half but only, crucially, only took a 0-6 to 0-5 lead into the interval.

However, Baltinglass employed the tactic of getting up to 14 players behind the ball at times to shut their opponents down, while their goalie Mark Jackson fired over two glorious points from frees from the left and right sides to keep his side in contention.

Blessington again forged ahead 0-9 to 0-6 by the second water break. Jackson was again leading the way for champions Baltinglass as he converted two '45s, Tommy Keogh brough Baltinglass level at 0-9 each in the 58 minute and thereafter exchanges ended in an exciting conclusion to this county final.

Paul McLoughlin drilled over a terrific point from a 45 to put Blesso back in the lead. Billy Cullen made it all square at 0-10 in injury time and then mercurial Kevin Quinn floated over the winner for Blessington after taking a pass from his wing-back Kevin Hanlon.

Scorers for Blessington A McLoughlin 0-3 (2f), P O'Connor 0-2, K Quinn 0-2, P McLoughlin 0-2 (45), E Keogh, K Hanlon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Baltinglass: M Jackson 0-4 (2f), J Keogh 0-2, C Heaslip 0-2, T Keogh and B Cullen 0-1 each.

BLESSINGTON: J Sargent, S Bohan, J Gilligan, C Gallagher, K Hanlon. P McLoughlin, B Bohan C Maguire, KJ Rogers, J Cotter, P O'Connor, E Keogh, D Cooney, A McLoughlin, K Quinn.

Subs: M Shannon for D Cooney, D Boothman KJ Rogers.

BALTINGLASS: M Jackson, D Gethings, C Lee, K Furlong, P Burke, B Cullen, T Burke, K Murphy, J Kennedy, C Heaslip, J Keogh, S Doody, T Keogh, A McHugh, J McGrath.

Subs: P Burke for S Doody; DK Kelly for A McHugh.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus).

