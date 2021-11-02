Jubilant scenes as industrious Naas end long wait

Kildare SFC Final: Naas 0-14 Sarsfields 0-12

NAAS had to endure a nailbiting finale when Sarsfields threw everything at them before eventually sealing their first Kildare SFC title since 1990 at St Conleth's Park.

The result sparked huge celebrations among the players and supporters and the pitch in Newbridge turned into a sea of blue and white within seconds of the final whistle. Captain Eamonn Callaghan, just days before his 39th birthday, lifted the Dermot Bourke Cup.

That 1990 final win was Naas’ first final appearance since 1932 and although they returned to the final 12 months later they relinquished their crown and they've endured a long wait since.

They had to wait an extra ten minutes as the start was delayed for ten minutes due to the size of the crowd but once the ball was thrown in, they set about the task in fine style.

Their youth and athleticism around the middle third was too much for Sarsfields to handle in the opening stages and Naas raced into an 0-8 to 0-1 lead by the 22nd minute.

Although things on the pitch have gone perfectly for Naas through the Championship, well-documented issues behind the scenes saw manager Paul Kelly leave his post before their semi-final. But far from a team in turmoil, Naas, led by Callaghan and Eoin Doyle, were a picture of composure.

Pre-match favourites Sarsfields were all at sea in those opening exchanges but gradually they found their feet and they scored the last four points before the break to cut the Naas lead back to 0-8 to 0-5.

Towering midfielder Tadhg Hoey added to their run of scores early in the second half but overall the third quarter belonged to Naas and they led by 0-12 to 0-7 at the water break.

Their wheels began to fall off in the final stretch. First, inspirational defender Eoin Doyle went off injured and then just a minute later Sean Cullen was shown a black card, leaving Naas with 14 men for the last ten minutes.

Hoey kicked two brilliant points to leave two in it with minutes to go. And Sarsfields had the ball in the net but the referee brought back play for an earlier foul. Barry Coffey converted that free to leave just a point between the sides but despite Sarsfields pressure in the three minutes of injury time it was Naas who sealed the win with a Paul McDermott point.

Scorers for Naas: D Kirwan (0-4); E Callaghan (0-2, 1 free); S Cullen (0-2); D Hanafin, B Kane, T Browne, A Beirne, Paddy McDermott, Paul McDermott (0-1 each).

Sarsfields: B McCormack (0-3, 1 45); T Hoey (0-3, 1 mark): D Ryan (0-3); B Coffey (0-2, 1 mark, free); K Hartley (0-1)

NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Dermot Hanafin, Eamonn Callaghan, Alex Beirne; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Sean Cullen.

Subs: Colm Joyce for Hanafin, 47; Cathal Daly for Doyle, 48; Paul McDermott for Kane, 54; Brian Stynes for Beirne, 60+3.

SARSFIELDS: John Melia; Tom Aspell, Shea Ryan, Colm Hartnett; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Ciaran Aspell; Ben McCormack, Tadhg Hoey; Cian Costigan, Barry Coffety, Conor Hartley; Dan Nea, Shane Doyle, Alan Smith,

Subs: David Shalvey for Alan Smith, h/t: Karl Hartley for Costigan, 36; Cian Byrne for Ciaran McInerney-Aspell, 38; Gary White for C Hartley, 43; Sean Campbell for Hartnett, 45.

Referee: Billy O'Connell.