Dominant Naomh Mairtin seal back to back titles

The reigning champions prevented St Mochta's scoring from play
Dominant Naomh Mairtin seal back to back titles
Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 19:33
Dan Bannon, Ardee

Lough SFC Final: Naomh Mairtin 1-15 St. Mochta’s 0-7 

A BLACK card right on the stroke of the first half water break provided the reigning champions Naomh Mairtin a opportunity they did not waste en route to their second Louth senior championship in a row against first time finalists St. Mochta’s in Ardee.

With county captain Sam Mulroy about to drive through the centre of the underdogs' defence, covering midfielder Danny Kindlon took no chances and hauled the Mairtin’s talisman down.

There was only one point between the sides at that point but with numerical advantage, Naomh Mairtin rattled off the next six points to take complete control.

Declan Byrne found the target from frees early on for St.Mochta’s but they would not score from play throughout. Wayne Campbell’s wonderful brace of sweeping long-range points before half time made it 0-8 to 0-2 at the turn.

The second half was even better for Fergal Reel’s side with county wing back John Clutterbuck immense. His second half point also crushed any thoughts of a revival from the Louth Village men.

A late Sam Mulroy sealed the win and he bagged 1-7 in all.  The game ended on a subdued note with Mochta's Stephen McCooey taken off the field by ambulance.

Scorers for Naomh Mairtin: S Mulroy (1-7, 1-0pen, 6f, 0-145); C Whelan (0-3, 1f, 1m); W Campbell and J Clutterbuck (0-2 each); J Murphy (0-1)

Scorers for St. Mochta’s: D Byrne (0-6 frees); C Byrne (0-1 free).

NAOMH MAIRTIN: C Lynch; C Morgan, T Sullivan, C Healy; J Clutterbuck, S Healy, M Whelan; W Campbell, E Whelan; J Murphy, E Callaghan, S Campbell; C Whelan, S Mulroy, JP Rooney. 

Subs: B McQuillan for Rooney (42), V Leddy for Murphy (53), M Fanning for Morgan (54), C Smyth for Callaghan (56), E Wright for Clutterbuck (60).

ST. MOCHTAS: J Callan; A English, B Goss Kieran, D Lennon; L Lawlor, C Garland, O Callan; G Garland, D Kindlon; J Farrell, P Englishby, C Lennon; D McMahon; D Byrne, C Byrne (0-01, 0-01f). 

Subs: S McCooey for O Callan (35), C McMahon for Farrell (46), C Smyth for Goss Kieran (53), O Lennon for English (59), E O’Neill for McCooey (66).

Referee: D Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)

More in this section

Thomas O'Reilly and team mates celebrate at the final whistle 7/11/2021 McDermott works his magic on Wolfe Tones in Meath
Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four
Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place
Scotstown v Truagh - Monaghan County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Monaghan SFC: Late Conor McCarthy goal seals win for Scotstown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices