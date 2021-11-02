Dominant Naomh Mairtin seal back to back titles

Lough SFC Final: Naomh Mairtin 1-15 St. Mochta’s 0-7

A BLACK card right on the stroke of the first half water break provided the reigning champions Naomh Mairtin a opportunity they did not waste en route to their second Louth senior championship in a row against first time finalists St. Mochta’s in Ardee.

With county captain Sam Mulroy about to drive through the centre of the underdogs' defence, covering midfielder Danny Kindlon took no chances and hauled the Mairtin’s talisman down.

There was only one point between the sides at that point but with numerical advantage, Naomh Mairtin rattled off the next six points to take complete control.

Declan Byrne found the target from frees early on for St.Mochta’s but they would not score from play throughout. Wayne Campbell’s wonderful brace of sweeping long-range points before half time made it 0-8 to 0-2 at the turn.

The second half was even better for Fergal Reel’s side with county wing back John Clutterbuck immense. His second half point also crushed any thoughts of a revival from the Louth Village men.

A late Sam Mulroy sealed the win and he bagged 1-7 in all. The game ended on a subdued note with Mochta's Stephen McCooey taken off the field by ambulance.

Scorers for Naomh Mairtin: S Mulroy (1-7, 1-0pen, 6f, 0-145); C Whelan (0-3, 1f, 1m); W Campbell and J Clutterbuck (0-2 each); J Murphy (0-1)

Scorers for St. Mochta’s: D Byrne (0-6 frees); C Byrne (0-1 free).

NAOMH MAIRTIN: C Lynch; C Morgan, T Sullivan, C Healy; J Clutterbuck, S Healy, M Whelan; W Campbell, E Whelan; J Murphy, E Callaghan, S Campbell; C Whelan, S Mulroy, JP Rooney.

Subs: B McQuillan for Rooney (42), V Leddy for Murphy (53), M Fanning for Morgan (54), C Smyth for Callaghan (56), E Wright for Clutterbuck (60).

ST. MOCHTAS: J Callan; A English, B Goss Kieran, D Lennon; L Lawlor, C Garland, O Callan; G Garland, D Kindlon; J Farrell, P Englishby, C Lennon; D McMahon; D Byrne, C Byrne (0-01, 0-01f).

Subs: S McCooey for O Callan (35), C McMahon for Farrell (46), C Smyth for Goss Kieran (53), O Lennon for English (59), E O’Neill for McCooey (66).

Referee: D Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)