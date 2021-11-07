McDermott works his magic on Wolfe Tones in Meath

Meath SFC final

Wolfe Tones 1-9

St Peter's, Dunboyne 0-9

Former Clare boss Micheal McDermott added yet another county title to his illustrious management CV as underdogs Wolfe Tones claimed Meath SFC honours.

Previously successful with Kilmurry Ibrickane (Clare), Monaleen (Limerick) and Ramor United (Cavan), the Cavan man made it county senior title number four as Tones came out on top in Meath at the expense of favourites St Peter's, Dunboyne.

It wasn't a classic contest with Tones restricting Dunboyne to just four points from open play and punishing them with an early Saran Ó Fionnagain goal that ultimately separated the teams.

But the manner of the win won't bother the Kilberry men who were led by centre-back and Man of the Match Shane Glynn, ex-Meath attacker Cian Ward and current Royals forwards Thomas O'Reilly, securing just their second ever senior crown.

Dunboyne trailed for the most part though rarely by much and got the margin down to one with 20 or so minutes to go though late Tones points from Niall O'Reilly, Cian Ward and Caolan Ward proved decisive.

Tones will return to Navan in early December for an AIB Leinster club championship clash with the Dublin representatives, St Judes or Kilmacud Crokes.

They came into this final high on momentum after dethroning back to back champions Ratoath in the semi-finals.

They finished that game strongly to take out the holders and began the decider with similar gusto, doing all the early running and piling on the pressure.

Cian Ward signalled his intent to do serious damage by going for goal with an early free in, dragging his effort just wide, and Ó Fionnagain hit the mark for real in the seventh minute.

Ex-county man Stephen Sheppard did the donkey work by winning a 50-50 contest and racing clear, eventually laying off to the unmarked Ó Fionnagain to round the 'keeper and slam home.

Dunboyne's response was impressive as they cancelled out the major with points from Stuart Lowndes, Donal Lenihan and Craig Lowndes.

But the 2018 winners couldn't push ahead and were rocked again by a succession of Tones scores from Ó Fionnagain, Ward, O'Reilly and Padraic Diamond.

The Kilberry men were pumped up and primed for a famous win with Ó Fionnagain punching the air in delight after each of his scores.

They led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time and while Dunboyne were better in the third quarter, they needed more than the mere four points they accumulated in that period.

In truth, St Peter's badly required a goal to rescue something from the afternoon but they couldn't deliver despite throwing the kitchen sink at Tones late on.

Scorers for Wolfe Tones: S O Fionnagain (1-2); T O'Reilly & Cian Ward (2 frees) (0-2 each); P Diamond, N O'Reilly & Caolan Ward (1 free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Peter's, Dunboyne: D Lenihan 0-6 (5 frees); C Lowndes, S Lowndes & C Doran (0-1 each)

WOLFE TONES: C Farnan; R White, S Glynn, A O'Neill; N O'Reilly, D O'Neill, C Sheppard; P Diamond, A Callaghan; S Sheppard, Cian Ward, T O'Reilly; O Martin, S O Fionnagain, C O'Neill.

Subs: Caolan Ward for Martin (46); F Ward for C O'Neill (51); B O Fionnagain for D O'Neill (57); E O'Kelly-Lynch for White (61).

ST PETER'S DUNBOYNE: C Flynn; S Ryan, S Lavin, J McLoughlin; G McCoy, C Lowndes, C Doran; S McEntee, J Donnelly; S Lowndes, C Finn, R Jones; C Bradley, D Lenihan, D McEntee.

Subs: L Byrne for Donnelly (29); C Lacey for Finn (h/t); M Murphy for D McEntee (45); J Scannell for Ryan (46); N Jones for Bradley (54).

Ref: P Coyle (Curraha).