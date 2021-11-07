Tipperary SFC: Champions Clonmel Commercials through to another final

Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10

Holders and hot favourites, Clonmel Commercials were pushed all the way by JK Brackens in an action-packed Tipperary senior football semi-final at Boherlahan on Sunday before clinching their place in the final against Loughmore-Castleiney.

Seeking their third title in a row, Commercials always looked likely winners but Brackens, who they beat in the 2019 final, were never out of the picture. Leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the water break Commercials had a goal from Kevin Fahey after 22 minutes after a slick move involving Michael Quinlivan, Jack Kennedy and Sean O'Connor and they went on to lead at half-time 1-7 to 0-6. Jack Kennedy scored four of the Brackens points, all from frees.

Brackens raised the tempo of their game in the second half but Commercials were still 1-9 to 0-9 ahead at the second water break.

When Sean O'Connor netted for Commercials after 54 minutes for a 2-10 to 0-10 lead, it looked all over but Brackens hit back almost immediately, Shane Doyle chipping home a goal with Commercials custodian Michael O Reilly caught off his line.

The Templemore lads threw everything into attack in the closing minutes but Commercials held firm thanks in large part to the excellence of Kevin Fahey, Colman Kennedy, Seamus Kennedy, and Sean O Connor.

For Brackens, eight points from the boot of Jack Kennedy wasn't enough to see them through to the final.

Scorers for Clonmel Commercials: S O Connor (1-4, 4fs); K Fahey(1-1); S Kennedy, Colman Kennedy, Conal Kennedy, P Looram, A Matassa, J Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for JK Brackens: J Kennedy (0-8, 7fs), S Doyle (1-0); D McEnroe, C Cadell (0-1 each).

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS: M O Reilly; C Cannon, L Ryan, J Ahearne; P Looram, K Fahey, M Murphy; Conal Kennedy, S Kennedy; A Matassa, M Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy; J Kennedy, S O Connor, R Peters.

Subs: E McCarthy for Murphy (42 mins); P McGarry for Matassa (42 mins); I Fahey for J Kennedy (54 mins).

JK BRACKENS: K Beben; T Murphy, L Egan, M Delaney; D O'Shea, N Quinlan, J Moloney; P Cadell, E McBride; S Bourke, C Scully, A Bourke; C Cadell, J Kennedy, D McEnroe.

Subs: S Doyle for A Bourke (52 mins), S Scully for S Bourke (53mins), L Roche for McBride (55 mins), L Fairbrother for O'Shea (58 mins).

Ref: S Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).