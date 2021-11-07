Longford SFC: Strong Mullinalaghta regain their county title with ease

Playing in their first final since 1992, Mostrim battled hard but found the going tough against the 2018 Leinster champions.
Jayson Matthews of Mullinalaghta St Columba's celebrates a score

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 16:47
Deniese O'Flaherty

St Columba’s Mullinalaghta 0-15 Mostrim 0-6

St Columba’s Mullinalaghta proved that class is permanent as they claimed the 2021 Longford SFC title for the fourth time in six years and their first since 2018 with nine points to spare over Mostrim.

For all their possession in the opening half the Mullinalaghta side were only ahead by three at the break - 0-6 to 0-3. In stoppage time Jayson Matthews somehow missed a glorious goal chance after he received the ball from Aidan McElligott.

Rian Brady opened the scoring in the sixth minute but two minutes later Padraig Joyce drew Mostrim level. Mullinalaghta were patient in their build up play. Points from Matthews, Cian Mackey and Gary Rogers extended their lead to four in the 13th minute.

Mullinalaghta kicked the first three points of the second half as they stretched their lead to six points after 36 minutes. Mostrim got a much-needed score from Darragh Doherty in the 37th minute and fired over an excellent score three minutes later.

But Mullinalaghta showed their experience with David McGivney kicking over two points (one free) and Shane Mulligan denied a goal in the 46th minute. Seamus Hannon scored a mark in the 50th minute to close the gap to five but that was their final score of the game. Hannon was to receive a second yellow minutes later as Mostrim finished the game with 14.

Mullinalaghta ended the game with scores from James McGivney, Gary Rogers and Mackey as they became Longford champions once again.

Scorers for Mullinalaghta: D McGivney (0-4, 2f, 1m); R Brady (0-3, 2f); G Rogers, C Mackey, J Matthews (0-2 each); S Mulligan, J McGivney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mostrim: D Doherty (0-3, 1f); S Hannon (m), B Farrell (f), P Joyce (0-1 each).

ST COLUMBA'S: P Rogers; S Cadam, P Fox, C Brady; D McElligott, S Mulligan, G Rogers; A McElligott, J Keegan; B Fox, J McGivney, D McGivney; J Matthews, R Brady, C Mackey.

Subs: D O’Rourke for P Rogers (24), B Fox for A McElligott (54), C Leonard for Brady (60+2).

MOSTRIM: C Garvey; S Campbell, M Coyle, N Quinn; D Connell, S Kiernan, A O’Hara; F Coyle, B Farrell; M O’Donohoe, S Hannon, P Joyce; A Gallagher, T Hussey, D Doherty.

Subs: J Dempsey for O’Donohoe (40), M Hussey for F Coyle (58), D Bloomer for Campbell (60+2), L Kelly for Dempsey (60+5).

Referee: P Maguire (St. Mary’s Granard)

Éire Óg end 15 year wait for Clare SFC crown

