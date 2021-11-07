Final quarter blitz seals four in a row for Ballyhale Shamrocks

The holders trailed going into the last water break put pulled away
Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Brian Butler celebrates scoring a goal

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 15:03
John Fogarty, Nowlan Park

Kilkenny SHC Final: Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-19 O’Loughlin Gaels 3-15 

A tremendous final quarter by Ballyhale Shamrocks sealed their fourth consecutive Kilkenny SHC title, their 19th in total.

O’Loughlin Gaels led by a point, 2-14 to 2-13, going into the final water break but the defending champions’ finish was outstanding as they outscored the opponents 1-6 to no score in an eight-minute blitz.

After Joey Holden stopped a Paddy Butler shot at the other end, Shamrocks were untouchable, Brian Butler’s 53rd-minute goal the coup de grace. A final-minute Paddy Deegan penalty shot was saved although he found the net for his second goal in additional time.

Two early second-half goals in less than two minutes had appeared to turn the game the way of Shamrocks. Collecting a long TJ Reid ball, Eoin Reid’s shot was parried by Stephen Murphy and Joe Cuddihy was on hand to make the most of the rebound.

The goal levelled matters but seconds later and they were three up, Adrian Mullen batting to the net from a TJ Reid sideline cut. The margin remained in the 43rd minute when Paddy Deegan was put through and while his first shot was denied he made sure with the follow-up.

At half-time, Owen Wall’s eighth-minute goal was the difference. After a beautiful sideline cut by Brian Butler deep into Shamrocks’s half, Wall and Robbie Buckley combined for Wall to finish emphatically past Dean Mason.

Although O’Loughlin Gaels were wasteful with seven wides in the opening half, that score saw them remain ahead at the end of the first quarter, 1-4 to 0-5. Deegan was giving the Shamrocks’ defence massive headaches, his quick thinking from a couple of sideline cuts leading to scores. He also helped himself to three points by the interval and delivered a fine ball to Wall for a 21st minute point.

Too many of Shamrocks’ forwards were losing their duels but their half-backs and midfield were holding their own and they were within a point in the 23rd minute. They were two back when Gaels hit them for three on the trot, Conor Heary scoring his second point from half-back and Mark Bergin hitting two points in a row.

Reid and Darragh Corcoran pointed going into the break and for all O’Loughlin Gaels’ dominance they were just 1-11 to 0-11 ahead.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: T.J. Reid (0-9, 5 frees, 2 65s); J. Cuddihy, A. Mullen (1-1 each); B. Butler (1-0); R. Corcoran (0-3); B. Cody (0-2); B. Cody, R. Reid, D. Corcoran (0-1 each).

Scorers for O’Loughlin Gaels: P. Deegan (2-3); M. Bergin (0-6, 3 frees, 1 65); O. Wall (1-2); C. Heary (0-2); E. O’Shea, J. Molloy (0-1 each).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason; C. Corcoran, J. Holden, B. Butler; E. Shefflin, R. Reid, D. Corcoran; R. Corcoran, B. Cody; A. Mullen, T.J. Reid, E. Cody; E. Reid, C. Fennelly (c), J. Cuddihy.

Subs for Ballyhale Shamrocks: C. Phelan for B. Butler (57); E. Kenneally for E. Reid (60+1); G. Butler for T.J. Reid (60+3).

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS: S. Murphy (c); J. Molloy, T. Forristal, D. Fogarty; M. Butler, H. Lawlor, C. Heary; J. Nolan, C. Loy; E. O’Shea, P. Butler, M. Bergin; P. Deegan, O. Wall, R. Buckley.

Subs for O’Loughlin Gaels: D. Loughnane for C. Loy (49); S. Bolger for R. Buckley (55); C. Kelly for J. Nolan (56).

Sent off: D. Loughnane (straight, 60+4).

Referee: O. Beehan (Fenians).

Family Notices