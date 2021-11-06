Cork SAHC: Showing character and courage Kanturk rally to book county final spot

Kanturk 4-23 Newcestown 0-26 (AET)

Kanturk survived a stern Newcestown test to clinch a place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night. They came good in extra-time of an enthralling encounter to win by nine points, with Liam O’Keeffe’s goal - his second of the game - and one from Alan Walsh setting them on the road to victory.

It didn’t look good for the Duhallow men when they were reduced to 14 men midway through the second-half of normal time and trailed by seven points at the second-water break. But, showing character and courage, Ryan Walsh’s 60th minute goal brought them right back into contention.

In the end, Newcestown needed a Fionn Keane point to ensure extra-time.

Kanturk who got a bye to the semi-final, with the breeze behind them, were quick out of the blocks, they hit five points on the spin in the first 10 minutes - Brian O’Sullivan (2), Darren Browne, Ryan Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin - before free-taker Richard O’Sullivan opened Newcestown’s account in the 12th minute following a foul on Tadgh Twomey.

Their revival continued with a brace from David Buckley and Trevor Horgan. At the water-break, Newcestown were trailing by two, 0-5 to 0-3.

Ian Walsh pushed Kanturk clear again, and it remained a two-point margin until O’Sullivan converted a long-range free in the 26th minute to leave the score, 0-8 to 0-7.

Lorcan O'Neill and Aidan Walsh, Kanturk, battle for the dropping ball with Tadhg Twomey and Colm O'Donovan (7), Newcestown. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

O’Sullivan bagged his fifth free to draw Newcestown level in the second minute of stoppage, and they took the lead for the first time through a Colm Dinneen point.

In keeping with the close nature of the second quarter, it was all square at the short whistle, Kanturk full-back Ryan Walsh leaving it 0-10 apiece.

While John Browne restarted the scoring after the break, Newcestown turned this game around. Ten points to two they outscored Kanturk - Buckley in particular impressing - to lead at the second water-break, 0-20 to 0-13.

Kanturk, meanwhile, were reduced to 14 men with the dismissal of Paul Walsh.

However, the Duhallow side rallied - a goal from Liam O’Keeffe and points from Colin Wash and Darren Browne reduced the deficit to three, 1-15 to 0-21 and five minutes remaining.

They were tied once more before Ryan Walsh scored a wonderful goal in the 60th minute, following a surging run down the right hand side. O’Sullivan regained the lead for Kanturk but in the fourth minute of stoppage Fionn Keane forced extra-time, 2-17 to 0-23.

Kanturk brought in Cian Clernon as their 15th man for extra-time.

O’Keeffe’s second goal in the eight minute of extra-time put them in a commanding position, ahead at the half-way mark, 3-18 to 0-24.

Alan Walsh sealed the win in the final minute of extra-time scoring Kanturk’s fourth goal.

Kanturk’s dual players will turn their attention to football next weekend and a Premier IFC semi-final with Aghada. Then, they will prepare to meet either Fr O’Neill’s or Bride Rovers in the SAHC showdown.

Scorers for Kanturk: L O’Keeffe (2-1), R Walsh (1-2), B O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-3 frees), Alan Walsh (1-0), I Walsh, Aidan Walsh and C Clernon (0-3 each), C Walsh and D Browne (0-2 each), J Browne, L O’Neill, L McLoughlin 0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-6), R O’Sullivan (0-5 frees), L Meade (0-3), T Horgan, E Kenneally (0-1 free), S O’Donovan and C Dinneen (0-2 each), F Keane, T Twomey, C O’Donovan and J Meade (0-1 each).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, L Cashman; J Browne, D Browne (Capt), P Walsh; L O’Neill, A Sheehy; B O’Sullivan, Aidan Walsh, L McLoughlin; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: C Walsh for Alan Walsh (half-time), Alan Walsh for B O’Sullivan (55-57 bs), Alan Walsh for A Sheehy (59), M Healy for L O’Neill (7 ET inj), A Sheehy for R Walsh (12 ET), O O’Connor for L O’Keeffe (20 ET).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (Capt), C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dinneen; S O’Donovan, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, T Horgan, L Meade.

Subs: E Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (58), S O’Sullivan for T Horgan (7 ET), G O’Donovan for S O’Donovan (11 ET), C O’Neill for E Collins (15 ET).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).