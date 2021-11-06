Tipperary SFC: Dramatic win keeps Loughmore-Castleiney's double dream alive

Defender Lorcan Egan fisted a point for Loughmore-Castleiney six minutes into injury time to give them a thrilling win over Moyle Rovers
BROTHERS IN ARMS: John and Noel McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney celebrate reaching both hurling and football senior finals for the second year in a row. This is the fourth time the club have achieved this feat in the past nine seasons winning both in 2013. Picture: Marty Ryan

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 19:16
Micahel Dundon

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-8 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Defender Lorcan Egan fisted a point for Loughmore-Castleiney six minutes into injury time to give them a thrilling win over Moyle Rovers in an epic Tipperary SFC semi-final at Golden on Saturday.

The score climaxed a remarkable comeback by Loughmore-Castleiney whose chances of a place in the final looked dead and buried when they trailed by four points with nine minutes to play.

Up to that Moyle Rovers had looked likely winners. They led 0-3 to 0-2 at the water break, 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time and 0-7 to 0-5 at the second water break. Stephen Quirke’s goal for Rovers after 51 minutes put them 1-7 to 0-6 ahead with a place in the final in sight but Loughmore never gave in.

First Conor Ryan pointed a free and, after 55 minutes, when his which fell short and was not properly dealt with by the Moyle Rovers defence, John McGrath pounced for a levelling goal.

Both sides had chances of a winning score as the game went into injury-time but it was Loughmore’s Egan who claimed the glory on the stroke of full-time to keep Loughmore’s county senior double alive.

Scorers for Loughmore: J McGrath (1-1), C Ryan (0-3, 3fs), L McGrath, L Treacy, E Sweeney, L Egan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moyle Rovers: S Quirke (1-3, 0-2fs), L Boland, S Foley, R Quigley, P Acheson (0-1 each).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: S Hennessy; L Egan, W Eviston, Ed Meagher; J Ryan, J Meagher, T Maher; L Treacy, N McGrath; A McGrath, J McGrath, E Connolly; C Ryan, L McGrath, Conor McGrath.

Subs: E Sweeney for C McGrath (h/t); Ciaran McGrath for A McGrath (42mins), J Hennessy for Connolly (50mins), A McGrath for Maher (64mins).

MOYLE ROVERS: C Kenrick; C McKeown, J Harney, D Mulcahy; P Morrissey, Luke Boland, S Quirke; B Owens, D Owens; D Ryan, P Acheson, R Power; R Quifgey, Liam Boland, S Foley.

Subs: C Crowe for Mulcahy (h/t), A Foley for Luke Boland (50mins), D Foley for Ryan (55mins), L Fogarty for S Foley (56mins);

Ref: S Peters (Aherlow).

