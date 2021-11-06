Covid case causes postponement of second Galway SHC semi-final

The second Galway SHC semi-final between holders St Thomas’ and Gort, scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Athenry, has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak.

The postponement will mean that new Galway manager Henry Shefflin, who was due to attend the game, will now be free to witness his home club Ballyhale Shamrocks take on O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny SHC final at Nowlan Park.