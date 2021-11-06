Covid case causes postponement of second Galway SHC semi-final

Champions St Thomas' were due to play Gort with Clarinbridge awaiting the winners
Champions St Thomas' were due to play Gort with Clarinbridge awaiting the winners

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 17:49
John Fallon

The second Galway SHC semi-final between holders St Thomas’ and Gort, scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Athenry, has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak.

The postponement will mean that new Galway manager Henry Shefflin, who was due to attend the game, will now be free to witness his home club Ballyhale Shamrocks take on O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny SHC final at Nowlan Park.

Shefflin attended the first semi-final, where Clarinbridge defeated Craughwell by 3-18 to 1-14, along with coach Richie O’Neill and was due to stay over in Galway for the second semi-final.

Shefflin was given a warm welcome by supporters in Galway as he took his seat prior to the start of the opening semi-final and he posed for photographs with fans.

Galway hurling secretary John Fahey said they would assess the Covid situation before refixing the game. The Galway hurling final had been provisionally fixed for two weeks’ time but may now have to be put back after one of the Gort players tested positive for Covid on Friday night.

“We will assess the situation and establish the facts and re-fix the match then,” said Fahey.

