Evan Niland scores 0-13 in front of Henry Shefflin as Clarinbridge book county final spot

New Galway manager Henry Shefflin was on hand as Clarinbridge advanced to their first county final in a decade when they were far too strong for Craughwell at Kenny Park
Galway's Evan Niland was in top form for his club Clarinbridge on Saturday. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 15:59
John Fallon in Athenry

Clarinbridge 3-18 Craughwell 1-14

New Galway manager Henry Shefflin was on hand as Clarinbridge advanced to their first county final in a decade when they were far too strong for Craughwell at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Shefflin, joined by coach Richie O’Neill, would have recognised a few faces of old, not least Craughwell’s Niall Healy still going strong 16 years after he blasted a hat-trick against Kilkenny in the 2005 All-Ireland semi-final.

Healy landed six points in the opening half, four of them frees, when Craughwell had the breeze in the opening half but the day didn’t end well for him or his club as they faded and he was red-carded as Clarinbridge advanced to play either St Thomas’ or Gort in Sunday’s second semi-final, although that game is in doubt because of a Covid outbreak.

Craughwell, bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2015 and looking for their first title since 1930, needed to make the breeze count in the opening half but they were in trouble when they trailed 1-8 to 0-9 at the break, with Galway U20 Gavin Lee shooting a superb goal for Clarinbridge after 10 minutes.

And county senior Evan Niland in superb form from play and placed balls, Clarinbridge pulled away after the restart with Mikey Daly getting their second goal four minutes after the restart.

Niall Armstrong’s goal made it 3-14 to 0-10 after 43 minutes before Healy was sent off for an off the ball incident with the impressive TJ Brennan.

Keelan Cullinane fired home a penalty for Craughwell 10 minutes from time but they never looked like mounting a serious challenge as Clarinbridge, backed by a lot of recent underage success, who remain on course for their third-ever title.

Scorers for Clarinbridge: E Niland 0-13 (0-7f, 0-2 ’65), N Armstrong 1-2, M Daly 1-1, G Lee 1-1, S Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Craughwell: N Healy 0-6 (0-4f), K Cullinane 1-3, (1-0p, 0-2f), A Clarke 0-1, P Monaghan 0-1, A Prendergast 0-1, D Callanan 0-1, J Ryan.

CLARINBRIDGE: A Binden; O Salmon, I O’Brien, C Bannon; S Ryan, TJ Brennan, S Kilduff; S Bannon, P Foley; M Daly, E Niland, M Kennedy; N Armstrong, C Salmon, G Lee.

Subs: B for Kilduff (55), A Armstrong for C Bannon (56), A Monaghan for Kennedy (58), L Leen for Foley (59), E for M Daly (59).

CRAUGHWELL: D Gilligan; G O’Halloran, A Cullinane, T Hynes; D Callanan, S Hynes, M Monaghan; P Monaghan, T Monaghan; K Cullinane, N Healy, A Clarke; A Prendergast, J Ryan, S Dolan.

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Salthill/Knocknacarra).

Evan Niland scores 0-13 in front of Henry Shefflin as Clarinbridge book county final spot

