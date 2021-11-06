Kerry SFC quarter-final previews: Kerins O’Rahillys confident but Dingle firepower may prove crucial

SATURDAY

Dingle v Kerins O’Rahillys, Austin Stack Park, 5pm.

At the third time of asking this season, Kerins O’Rahillys will be looking to beat Dingle and with David Moran back and Tommy Walsh in fine form, they will fancy this opportunity. That being said, the dogged manner of Dingle’s win over Mid Kerry should stand them here and they have more firepower in attack.

Verdict: Dingle.

Legion v St Brendan’s, Austin Stack Park, 7pm.

Legion’s performance against Spa last weekend wasn’t convincing and as much as their fellow East Kerry team Spa are on the rise there should have been enough nous in their team to avoid the penalty shootout. Kenmare Shamrocks was a mighty scalp for St Brendan’s and they can add another.

Verdict: St Brendan’s.

SUNDAY

Templenoe v Dr Crokes, Fitzgerald Stadium, 12.45pm.

Not that their club championship was anything to rave about but Dr Crokes looked more like themselves after an initial shock against West Kerry. Templenoe were one of the teams to beat them in the club championship but this should be a different story.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Austin Stacks v South Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium 2.45pm.

The Rockies have to ensure that after the high of ousting East Kerry they don’t fall flat here or take anything for granted against a South Kerry team who were hardly troubled by Feale Rangers in their opening victory. There’s enough sense in the Stacks’s group to get the job done.

Verdict: Austin Stacks.