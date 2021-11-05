Paul Geaney on Kerry's semi-final exit: 'We had it a bit too easy compared to Tyrone'

Turning 31 later this month, the grains are mounting at the bottom of Paul Geaney’s egg-timer but he has never felt fitter or stronger.

Partly due to unprecedented circumstances, a second Celtic Cross escaped him this season yet he is fuelled by how close he believes Kerry are to the crown. That Dingle remain in the hunt for a first senior county title in 73 years empowers him too.

Hard luck stories get no airing in Kerry and there will be none provided here, not even after that surreal build-up to the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone. No, Geaney chooses to accentuate positives.

“My fitness is at its peak according to the metrics. Everything I got from (Kerry head of athletic performance) Jason McGahan over the last couple of years is coming to fruition, which is kind of strange when I’m about to turn 31.

“I’m happy with where my body is and I haven’t had an injury this year. I’m happy in that way but personally, I didn’t get to express what I’m best at doing this year. It was still an enjoyable year, playing football was a different challenge and I got a lot out of it in other ways.

“I thought we were in a great place but obviously the scenario that landed in our lap was difficult to deal with.

“At the time we felt we were in a good place but in hindsight the layoff was tough.

“We went well in the league and maybe a bit too well and then in the Munster championship as well when we had it a bit too easy compared to a Tyrone team who had beaten two Division 1 teams and the Ulster champions in their province.

“We lost in extra-time and in another year we might have gone to a replay which is what we would have needed. Afterward, I know most of the public were probably rooting for Mayo but you have to hand it to Tyrone. They have warriors but what’s good for us is that we’re not too far away.”

Kerry’s Paul Geaney in action against Tyrone’s Peter Harte in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Geaney believes Kerry went into the game undercooked because ‘we had it a bit too easy' compared to Tyrone. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

After speaking with the camp, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy consulted with the county’s management committee and the decision was taken to go ahead with the game.

“There was no winning in it,” recalls Geaney. “Taking a walkover going into a final was not an ideal situation for anyone. Playing the game was the right thing to do.

“Maybe the decision to put the game back by the two weeks could have been made earlier. If we knew that, we could have done something more rigorous the first week. You’re stalling for two weeks rather than trying to drive on for one week and tapering the following week. We just couldn’t drive it on as we would have normally.”

Geaney’s respect for the previous management team which featured his fellow Dingle club-mate and publican Tommy Griffin is high as it is for Jack O’Connor now that he has returned to the helm for a third stint.

“At the start of my career, Jack was there. My fitness back then was not up to scratch and I wasn’t living like an inter-county player. I didn’t get into that team but I’m looking forward to getting my name on the team sheet under him now. There is plenty of knowledge there and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“I’m looking forward to working with Paddy Tally. I’ve learned plenty from coaches in the past and I want to do more. I’m not finished yet but coaching is something I’d be interested in when I step away.

“It’s something that might scare you a little bit because you don’t know where you stand in the whole thing but that’s the beauty of it too, that you can prove you’re good enough again to get into a team under fresh eyes.

“Jack has come in before and been successful. Hopefully that comes to fruition again and Jack has plenty of expertise and made the Kildare team better in his time there. We have to improve but we’re not too far away.”

After East Kerry’s exit from the championship last week, it’s not just their victors Austin Stacks who are believing this is their year.

Dingle’s quarter-final opponents on Saturday Kerins O’Rahillys will be gunning for the west Kerry men after losing to them in the county league final and club championship.

Twice in the last 10 seasons Dingle have reached the final only to be thwarted by Dr Crokes. A different type of semi-final saga against East Kerry that preceded their most recent decider appearance three years ago still stings Geaney.

“There was a bit of aggro the week coming up to that game and then we only had six days of a turnaround for the final against Crokes who were like a machine. Looking back on it, the other thing we got a slap on the wrist, the game was on TV and we were told to tone it down.

“I don’t think we were over the top but we kind of lost our edge going into the final and we played flat that day. I felt that was our chance because we knew how strong East Kerry were going to get after that. They were young and obviously extra teams have joined them.”

Business in Paul Geaney’s Bar and Restaurant is getting back to normal, the two-time All-Star is happy to report.

“People are still looking for outdoor, which is something that I think will stay because so many businesses made nice jobs of their terraces etc.”

Other Voices at the end of the month and Christmas combined with Wren Day falling on December 27 this year will provide more custom. The rare sight of the Bishop Moynihan Cup in Dingle would too but Geaney wouldn’t tease himself with that prospect only to say “the cup hasn’t crossed the Blennerville Bridge in quite a while (An Ghaeltacht, 2003).”

He continues: “Kerins O’Rahillys have a lot of motivation to beat us and David Moran is back after missing the club championship game. You know, luck is such a huge part of winning these things. If this year has taught us anything, it’s that.”