Blistering start key as Tadhg MacCarthaigh surge to Carbery title

Tadhg MacCarthaigh 2-10 St Mary’s 1-8

A blistering start from Tadhg MacCarthaigh propelled them to divisional championship glory for the first time since 2012.

The winners enjoyed a dream start as they surged into an eight-point lead within the opening eight minutes. Captain Brian O’Driscoll and Charlie McCarthy struck early points before Sean McCarthy and Paddy Burke added goals following nice moves and well-executed finishes respectively.

St Mary’s recorded their first score in the 11th minute after Brian McCarthy converted from a free. Paddy Burke struck a fine point to restore the Tadhg MacCarthaigh lead to eight, before the Saints were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute. Brain McCarthy calmly converted to reduce the arrears to five points.

The game continued to ebb and flow with both sides trading points to ensure Tadhg MacCarthaigh led by four points at half-time, 2-5 to 1-4.

Scores were at a premium in the second half. The Caheragh defence continued to excel as they repelled the expected surge from St Mary’s. The unerring accuracy of Tadhg MacCarthaigh free takers Gavin O’Neill and Charlie McCarthy proved a key factor in ensuring they maintained their advantage throughout. The Saints fought gallantly, but Tadhg MacCarthaigh held firm for a deserved victory.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh now play Ballinhassig in the county series this Sunday afternoon.

Scorers for Tadhg MacCarthaigh:

P Burke 1-1, S McCarthy 1-0, C McCarthy 0-3 (2f), G O’Neill 0-2 f, B O’Driscoll 0-2 (1m), M O’Donovan, E O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Mary’s:

B McCarthy 1-3 (1-0 pen, 3f), N Kelleher 0-3 (1f), D O’Donovan and B Everard 0-1 each.

TADHG MACCARTHAIGH:

B Herlihy; K Murray, S Fitzgerald, K O’Regan; E O’Donovan, D Kingston, M O’Donovan; B O’Driscoll, K O’Driscoll; S McCarthy, C McCarthy, P Burke; G O’Neill, E Daly, C O’Driscoll.

Subs:

D O’Connor for K Murray (40), D McCarthy for E Daly (42), L O’Donovan for E O’Donovan (55), G Hurley for P Burke (60), T Keating for S McCarthy (60).

ST MARY'S:

B Corcoran; D Curtin, P Daly, J Hurley; J Collins, B O’Brien, R Scannell; C McGillicuddy, R O’Connor; B Everard, B McCarthy, S Keohane; N Kelleher, M O’Driscoll, D O’Donovan.

Subs:

D Scannell for J Collins (30), A O’Driscoll for C McGillicuddy (50), J Collins for B O’Brien (50), C Daly for D Curtin (58).

Referee:

Tommy Barry (Bantry Blues).