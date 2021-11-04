Blow for Mayo as Oisín Mullin set for AFL switch 

Mayo are set to lose 2020 Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin to AFL.

In a bodyblow to Mayo manager James Horan, Mullin is set to sign a deal with Geelong Cats, it has been reported.

Defender Mullin was a key part of the Mayo side that reached this year's All-Ireland final, earning another Young Footballer nomination, though he missed the semi-final win over Dublin due to injury.

He has been linked with a move Down Under for some time, but The42.ie now reports that Geelong have, 2021 AFL preliminary finalists, will sign him a category B rookie for the 2022 campaign.

Mullin will join fellow Irishmen Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor in the Geelong ranks, while their women's side recently signed Mayo ladies footballer Rachel Kearns.