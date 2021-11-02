Cork to host Limerick in All-Ireland final rematch in 2022 Munster SHC opener

Cork to host Limerick in All-Ireland final rematch in 2022 Munster SHC opener

Limerick's Declan Hannon at the coin toss with Referee Fergal Horgan and Patrick Horgan of Cork ahead of the 2021 All-Ireland SHC final. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 20:50
John Fogarty

A repeat of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling final between Cork and Limerick is expected to start the 2022 Munster SHC, which will return to a round-robin format.

The Munster Council will sign off on the scheduling of the competition in the coming weeks and the sequencing of games will be what was intended for the 2020 season prior to the pandemic.

After travelling to TUS Gaelic Grounds in 2019, Cork are due to welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on opening weekend, while Waterford have a home game against Tipperary, former Premier County team-mates Liam Cahill and Colm Bonnar sharing the sideline.

Clare have a bye weekend in round one before they travel to face Tipperary the following weekend as Limerick entertain Waterford. Limerick don’t play in the final weekend as Clare have home advantage against Waterford and Cork make the trip to Tipperary.

In 2019, there was a rest weekend for all five counties between rounds two and three and that is expected to be retained.

The Leinster Council have not decided if they will retain the 2020 scheduling for their championship although Laois have retained their Liam MacCarthy Cup status as they had prior to the start of the pandemic last year.

With the All-Ireland final being brought forward to mid-July, the provincial championships are set to commence in April.

Provisional 2022 Munster SHC schedule.

Round 1: Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Tipperary; Round 2: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare; Round 3: Clare v Limerick, Waterford v Cork; Round 4: Cork v Clare, Limerick v Tipperary; Round 5: Clare v Waterford, Tipperary v Cork.

Possible 2022 Leinster SHC schedule.

Round 1: Dublin v Kilkenny, Laois v Galway; Round 2: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford v Dublin; Round 3A: Wexford v Galway; Round 3B: Dublin v Laois; Round 4: Galway v Kilkenny, Laois v Wexford; Round 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin.

Tom Ryan, Larry McCarthy and John Horan during the debate on motion 19 23/10/2021

Congress set to debate new GAA championship proposals in February

