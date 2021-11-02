Cork star Patrick Horgan clear to play after ban overturned

Cork star Patrick Horgan has been cleared to play in this weekend’s Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final between his club Glen Rovers and Sarsfields.
Horgan got a straight red card from referee Simon Stokes in the 23rd minute of the Glen Rovers-Imokilly semi-final, a game won by the Blackpool club on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-14.
Yesterday the player was granted a personal hearing and late in the evening he was exonerated, with no sanction imposed.
He is thus cleared to play this weekend.
Blackrock take on Midleton in the first of the SHC semi-finals this Sunday at 1.30pm, followed by that Glen Rovers-Sarsfields clash at 3.15pm.
Both games are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and will livestreamed by the Irish Examiner.