Cork star Patrick Horgan clear to play after ban overturned

Cork star Patrick Horgan has been cleared to play in this weekend’s Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final between his club Glen Rovers and Sarsfields.

Horgan got a straight red card from referee Simon Stokes in the 23rd minute of the Glen Rovers-Imokilly semi-final, a game won by the Blackpool club on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-14.