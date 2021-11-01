Sweeping changes as Gary Keegan returns to Cork hurling backroom

Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has made sweeping changes to his backroom team, including two new selectors and coaches in Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong, the return of Gary Keegan as performance coach and a new strength and conditioning coach in Stephen Casey.

They replace Christy O’Connor and Ger Cunningham, who have stepped down as coaches, sports psychologist Cathal Sheridan, and Mark Brady as strength and conditioning coach.

The management team will now consist of Kieran Kingston (manager), Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Mulcahy and Furlong, while former manager Donal O’Grady is to continue in his current role, focused on coaching and analysis.

Gary Keegan was involved with Cork in Kingston’s previous tenure as manager back in 2016, and the two men remain close. Keegan has also worked with the Tipperary hurlers, including in their All-Ireland winning season of 2019, and he worked extensively with the Dublin footballers under Jim Gavin’s long run of All-Ireland successes.

The Dublin native will continue to work with the Irish rugby team as well as the Rebel hurlers for the coming year.

Pat Mulcahy brings a wealth of experience from his time as a player with Newtownshandrum, winning county and All-Ireland club titles, and as an intercounty player with the successful Cork side of the 2003-6 period, picking up an All-Star award following Cork’s 2005 All-Ireland title.

Mulcahy has also coached Cork Institute of Technology in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Carrigtwohill clubman Noel Furlong has coached at club level in Cork, but he enjoyed a particularly successful season last year with the Cork minor hurlers, who won the All-Ireland title at that grade for the first time in twenty years with some emphatic victories along the way.

Stephen Casey has enjoyed success at club level in Cork with both the Blarney (at premier intermediate level) and Blackrock hurlers (premier senior) last year, while he was also involved with Cork underage teams from 2017 to 2019 when Munster titles were secured at minor and U21 and the county reached three successive All-Ireland finals.

A source close to the appointment process said yesterday: “Kieran has never been shy of making big calls when they’re needed in the interests of Cork hurling, whether that’s at backroom level or with the playing personnel, and that’s the case here also there’s a good mix of youth and experience here with the management.

“Pat (Mulcahy) is very well regarded and was in the frame as a possible senior selector just a couple of years ago, while Noel is generally regarded as one of the best young coaches in the county after that minor win.

“Stephen Casey has a great reputation already when it comes to strength and conditioning in Cork, while Gary Keegan is regarded as the top performance coach in the country and is a close associate of Kieran’s.

“It’s a very high-powered team when you take it all in all.” Changes were expected in the wake of Cork’s heavy defeat at the hands of Limerick in this year’s All-Ireland senior final. Success with the minors put Furlong and Casey in the shop window, particularly with Cork now looking to establish a pathway from underage to senior for coaches and managers.

Outgoing coach Cunningham told Examiner Sport on Monday: “After discussing with family and assessing work commitments, I’ve informed Kieran I will not be able to commit to coaching the Cork hurlers next year.

“I sincerely wish him, his management team and the wonderful panel of talented and dedicated players every future success.” The new appointments are to be ratified this Tuesday at a meeting of the Cork County Board, during which the Cork minor and U20 managers are expected to be appointed, with former camogie coach Paudie Murray and former senior selector Donal O’Mahony respectively the front-runners.