Derry GAA give their fans the full picture

TWO years ago, the meeting of Maghera’s Glen club and O’Donovan Rossa of Magherafelt for the Derry county final attracted a crowd of 9,511 to Celtic Park for the decider.

For such an enormous crowd, there were certain mitigating factors. It was the very first time Glen had even made it to a senior county final which is staggering for a town of around 4,200 population.

Magherafelt, a town with twice the population, hadn’t been in a final since 1983, winning it last in 1978.

But this Sunday, there is a chance that the five-figure mark could be reached with a showdown of two teams that don’t merely border each other, but more accurately co-exist in Slaughtneil and Glen.

In some way, they are helped by the TV scheduling. This weekend, TG4 will be heading for the Kilkenny hurling final, and that broadcast will be followed by the Donegal football final.

One of the greatest accomplishments of recent times in a GAA sense though, is how nobody needs to miss out on anything. Like almost every county they have a fully-operational streaming service for games and will be broadcasting through their own channels on Sunday for the princely sum of £5.

Given that it is £12 on the gate, there is a significant temptation for many to sit on the sofa and enjoy it with a kettle near to hand. Alan Gunn, a native of Monaghan who has lived for years in Maghera will be providing the commentary, with former Derry star Paul McFlynn on co-commentary.

It’s a rapidly-changed world, brought on by the Covid pandemic, as Derry PRO Ciaran McRory explains.

“There is no question about it. We only really considered it because of the crowd restrictions last year. The same would be true for a lot of counties. Those technological advances within the GAA landscape have been accelerated by Covid, there is no doubt about that,” he states.

“I don’t think we might have been doing this, certainly not on such a large scale, had it not have been for that.”

In 2020, it was a case of exceptional need. Some games were played behind closed doors, and some games proceeded with 500 dotted throughout the grounds. In such a desperate situation, the prospect of seeing some form of Gaelic games, even on television, became seriously appealing.

“I am not saying there was a ‘duty’ on us necessarily, but it was worth doing because of that and I think the fact there were so few people at the games, contributed to the success,” says McRory.

“What made it easier for us this year – there were a lot of challenges last year, a lot of hurdles, you are learning a lot in terms of what connection speeds you need, what kind of Internet coverage you need at the ground. The infrastructure that you need, the camera points and all that.

“We learned a heap of stuff last year around the optimum way to do this, the way to roll it out and what it would take to produce a production both in terms of on the day, but also the system behind the scenes of getting logged in, paying systems and all of that.

“What we are doing is almost a product in itself where people can come in and subscribe, watch different games, as well as the infrastructure that is required at the ground on the day.”

The most remarkable facet about all of this is the very fact it exists when you look on it sideways.

As an entity, ‘We Are Derry’ is run by amateur volunteers. While they are entirely grateful to him, commentator Alan Gunn isn’t paid, and neither are the analysts. The entire enterprise is conducted by a small group of volunteers who are expected to deliver a production worthy of television standards.

The days of streaming are here to stay. The only question is how the models are delivered.

“I think counties need to examine it. Determine what it takes in terms of work,” explains McRory.

“We get a lot of information on what our numbers are like for games last year, how does it weigh up.

“To me, that stuff is vital. You cannot examine it properly if you are not doing it.

“I think there will be an effect on general attendances going forward. Not so much a county final, you could see a dip potentially in those other games.” But as he points out, there are only so many hours in the day.

“How many games are on this weekend? There’s serious competition on out there. It’s amazing when you look at the different Twitter feeds, the amount of games streamed live.

“I don’t think we want the case three or four years down the line where every game is broadcast live on social streaming platforms. I don’t think there is a need for it.

“Even the Premier League are only mandated to show X number of games over a weekend. That’s why five or six games start at 3pm on a Saturday, so that people would pay into games across England, in the biggest league in the world!”

Glen and Slaughtneil will be an intensely local skirmish, but available worldwide.