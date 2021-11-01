Kieran Leddy: Split season has tightened the squeeze on referees

We are now ‘forewarned’ about the refereeing shortage in Gaelic games, says Munster GAA chief Kieran Leddy, who believes a serious recruitment drive is needed if we aren’t to see club games cancelled for the lack of officials.

And he says the split-season, while welcome for players, has tightened the squeeze on refs.

The Munster Council is currently surveying the age profile of referees across its six counties, and will be working with refereeing administrators on recruitment strategies.

“The anecdotal evidence from our six counties is the situation is very tight on referees.

“It’s been on our radar for a bit. We’ll be working with the six counties on it, because it will need a strategy and it is going to need resources. It’s something we have to take on board as an organisation.

“I’m not aware of games being cancelled yet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. But I know from talking to the refs administrators in the six counties that the situation is tight.”

The split season, brought in last year, which condenses club championships into a shorter period, is a factor in the shortage, says Leddy, with more matches played across every weekend.

“There’s a couple of reasons: There’s obviously been an explosion in the number of games that are being played in recent years. Across the GAA, ladies football, and camogie, and that’s great to see. That’s what the associations are about.

“And our new spilt season condenses championship programmes over a smaller number of months. It was brought in for very good reason, to give players certainty around dates. But that’s probably made things a bit tighter in terms of availability of referees.

More games in a shorter period of time, that’s really where the problem is. The pool that’s there is sufficient to run the games programme from years ago, but maybe not for today.

“The more games you play, the more referees you need. And particularly at senior level, for big games you like to have a ref doing the line as well so three referees are needed.

“There’s a huge number of challenge games played across the province every year as well and they all need a referee. It’s a massive games programme and it’s going to need a serious recruitment drive over the next couple of years.

“There is a danger we could start to see games not being played here and there because of a lack of refs. We’re forewarned now.“

The popular narrative suggests referees are drifting away due to abuse encountered at games. Leddy isn’t sure that’s backed up by facts, but warns against complacency in that regard.

Clubs and supporters have to understand a ref is there to do a job and we’ve got to respect referees for the decisions they make. Everyone has a part to play.

“I’m involved at juvenile level myself and I’ve always found everyone very well behaved at games. It’s hard to be definite on that, whether there’s more abuse than years ago. There’s no way of measuring it, it’s anecdotal. My experience is generally the situation is ok. But there are thousands of games played across the province.

“Social media has made the situation a bit more difficult. In the past when the match was over it was over. Now, people can post nasty comments about officials online. That’s a problem across society, not just the GAA. It’s politics, it’s public life in general.

“Some Bord na nÓgs are trialling silent sidelines and so on and initiatives like that will help. But people have to understand, you’ll always have players, you’ll always have fixtures, but you can’t be sure you’ll always have a pool of referees. People have to understand the ref is critical to the playing of games.

“We may also have to decide if some games need a ref or not. Do we need referees for every U12 match? Could a coach from either side do the job where it’s more about developing the players?”