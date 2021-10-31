Laois SFC: Reigning champions Portarlington set for Portlaoise battle in final

Reigning champions Portarlington will battle Portlaoise in the Laois senior football final in two weeks' time.

With both favourites coming out on top in their respective semi-finals on Sunday, there were no upsets in conditions not suited to free-scoring football.

Portlaoise got the better of Ballyroan-Abbey 1-17 to 0-6 in a one-sided affair. It was all one-way traffic as the Portlaoise men never looked in any danger of slipping up.

They led 0-11 to 0-3 at half-time with Laois county star Gareth Dillon chipping in with three points from centre forward.

They continued to dominate in the second half and a goal from substitute John Kavanagh 10 minutes from time really drove home their advantage.

Ronan McEvoy led the scoring with five points for Portlaoise on a day when Ballyroan-Abbey just couldn't get anything going and lacked an attacking threat.

The second semi-final was a real war of attrition but Portarlington got the job done on a scoreline of 0-10 to 0-4. Emo were forced to line out without star man Padraig Kirwan and with that, they were already on the back foot.

They did kick the opening score of the game through Jack Owens but they wouldn't score again until just before half-time during which time Portarlington tagged on five scores to lead by three at the break.

Emo keeper Niall Gorman made two superb saves, one in each half, to keep his side in it and while Portarlington never really kicked on, Emo couldn't find the scores to get closer.

Jake Foster top scored with four points for the champions and they now set up a tasty clash with Portlaoise in the final on Sunday week.