Cork Premier SFC: Clonakilty score final seven points to shock Duhallow

Clonakilty 0-13 Duhallow 1-9

Clonakilty advanced to a semi-final meeting with Douglas in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today - it will be their first appearance since 2010. Their powerful finish that yielded seven unanswered points saw them come from six points down to win by one.

Sean White the hero with the winning point three minutes from time.

There were a couple of changes to the Duhallow team mainly due to players picking up injuries with their clubs over the weekend - Darragh Cashman and Kevin Cremin missing out.

Scores were scarce early on, the first arrived from Joe Grimes for Clonakilty in the 14th minute, put through by David Lowney.

Duhallow, with the gusting wind to their backs, struck a minute later with Jerry O’Connor - a late addition to the panel - firing home a cracking goal after he was set up by Seamus Hickey’s lengthy delivery.

Donncha O’Connor increased the divisional side's lead after the water-break, kicking his first point.

The Ballydesmond man then scored from a mark, 1-2 to 0-1.

Joe Grimes pulled a point back for the west Cork side following a one-two with Dara Ó Sé. Duhallow replied through Conor O’Callaghan.

Quick points from Ross Mannix (mark) and an Ó Sé free left Clonakilty trailing by two, but they also accrued a number of wides.

Donncha O’Connor shot two more points, bringing his first-half tally to four, for Duhallow to lead 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Jerry O’Connor and Donncha O’Connor swapped points with two Ó Sé frees.

In between, Clonakilty saw two goal opportunities go amiss. Grimes was unlucky that he slipped when the first chance presented itself and soon after Sean McEvoy had the ball in the net but the referee had signalled for a free instead.

A Shane Hickey point left the score at the second water-break, 1-8 to 0-6, Eoghan Deasy’s block crucially denying Duhallow a green flag.

Kevin Crowley put two clear goals between the sides with a quarter of an hour left to play.

Clonakilty kicked for the finish with six points on the bounce from Gearoid Barry, Ó Sé (3), Conor Daly and Sean McEvoy to draw them level.

Sean White put the finishing touches with his point in the 57th minute.

Scorers for Clonakilty: D Ó Sé (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Grimes (0-2), S White, S McEvoy, G Barry, C Daly and R Mannix (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: D O’Connor (0-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), J O’Connor (1-1, 0-1 mark), S Hickey, C O’Callaghan and K Crowley (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White; L O’Donovan, T Clancy, D Peet; D Lowney, E Deasy, S White; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; S McEvoy, D O’Sé, G Barry; M Shanley, J O’Mahony, R Mannix.

Subs: C Daly for D Peet (half-time), O Bancroft for L O’Donovan (58).

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Kanturk); M Browne (Newmarket), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), P Allen (Newmarket); K Crowley (Millstreet), A Ryan (Newmarket), S Hickey (Millstreet); P Walsh (Kanturk), D Linehan (Castlemagner); D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), M Ellis (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe); B Daly (Newmarket), S Hickey (Rockchapel), J O’Connor (Boherbue).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Newmarket) for A Ryan (54), D Moynihan (Ballydesmond) for S Hickey (58), D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for J O’Connor (62).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).