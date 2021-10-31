Seandun JAFC final: Clinical Douglas take the spoils

Scores were certainly a rarity in a disappointing opening 25 minutes but in the closing five minutes three consecutive points edged Douglas into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.
Eoin O'Sullivan the captain of the Douglas team holds the trophy aloft after their victory over St Michael's in the Seandun JAFC final at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 17:21
John Coughlan

Douglas 0-12 St Michael’s 1-4

A stunning finish by Douglas paved the way to win the Seandun Junior A football championship in dreadful conditions at Ballinlough as they won this title for the first time since 2012.

Right on the stroke of half-time Michael’s were awarded a free and instead of going for a point Donal Cremin played a short ball to David Shovlin who drilled a low shot to the corner of the net, to level the game at the interval.

Douglas dropped their intensity despite Jamie Davis giving them the perfect start three minutes into the second half.

On the next possession, Douglas should have raised a green flag but somehow Brendan Powter missed the target with an open goal at his mercy.

The Blackrock outfit certainly raised the tempo and Eoin Hickey tied the game before another goal chance went a begging this time from the boot of Donal Cremin.

The game was still in the balance up to the 57th minute with Douglas leading by the minimum but they then took total control with some clinical points that ensured them victory.

Sam Collins who worked hard raised the first of the white flags and a minute later Dave Curtiin scored a monstrous point that was followed by a second Eoin O’Sullivan point.

Scorers for Douglas: S Collins, A Cotter 0-3 (f) (0-3 each); E O’Sullivan (0-2); J Davis, F Sheehan, D Curtin, B Powter (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Michael’s: D Shovlin (1-0); D O’Neill (0-2); E Hickey, T Grainger (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary; E Cotter, D Sheehan, F O Lunaigh; D Curtin, J Davis, C Kenny; M Dolan, E O’Sullivan; S Collins, F Sheehan, B Collins; T Barry, B Powter, A Cotter.

Subs: R O’Mahony for E Cotter (inj 20), P Fitzgerald for T Barry (41), S Geaney for F O Lunaigh (inj 59).

ST MICHAEL'S: M White; S Aherne, C Hanley, J Clarke; S Holland, S Lenighan, D Hogan; F Cronin, P Doyle; L Fogarty, D O’Neill, J Jackson; D Shovlin, D Cremin, T Grainger.

Subs: E Hickey for L Fogarty (h-t).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).

