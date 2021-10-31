St Brendan's strength in depth prevails as Kenmare Shamrocks wilt

Kerry County SFC: St Brendan's 2-9 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10

Divisional side St Brendan's powered to a deserved victory in the final quarter of their Kerry SFC Round 1 encounter with Kenmare Shamrocks in Fitzgerald Stadium. They struck for two goals that were ultimately the difference between the sides as the lack of depth in their club opponents' ranks proved to be Kenmare’s undoing.

With the aid of a breeze, Shamrocks took the early advantage, leading by 0-4 to 0-0 after nine minutes, Sean O’Shea having kicked a peach of a point for the game’s first score after 90 seconds.

But St Brendan's were level by the first water break. James Duggan’s 11th-minute attempt at a point may have been caught by the wind but Liam O’Donnell was vigilant to the dropping shot in fisting a goal to get them off the mark.

Thomas Kearns levelled the scores up at the first water break (0-4 to 1-1) but Kieran Fitzgibbon made a big save from a Duggan penalty in the 23rd minute. It allowed Kenmare to take a half-time lead of 0-7 to 1-1 but their reliance on O’Shea for scores was becoming more obvious as the game wore on.

He scored their only three points in the second period, all from placed efforts, as St Brendan's were more clinical at the other end.

Defenders Trevor Wallace and Enda O’Connor combined for St Brendan's second goal in the 33rd minute from O’Connor as the sides were level at the second water break 2-4 to 0-10.

Brendan's ran their bench to great effect in the second period, best illustrated by Mikey Kelliher who scored three well-timed points after Diarmuid O’Connor had put them ahead in the game for the first time in the 48th minute.

Kenmare went in search of goals in trying to rectify matters but the St Brendan's defence held firm in with Andrew Barry putting in a massive display at centre-back for the victors.

Stefan Okunbar was named among the St Brendan's subs but did not feature in a win that gives them good momentum to take into next weekend’s quarter-finals.

Scorers for St Brendan's: L O’Donnell and E O’Connor (1-0 each), M Kelliher (0-3), T Kearns, D O’Connor, D Griffin, D Goggin, A O’Donoghue (f), J Duggan (f) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-6, 4f, 1’45’), D Hallissey, S O’Brien, T Murnane and P O’Connor (0-1 each)

ST BRENDAN'S: E O’Brien (Churchill); E O’Connor (Na Gaeil), T Wallace (Ardfert), D Bourke (Na Gaeil); F Barry (Na Gaeil), A Barry (Na Gaeil), T Kearns (John Mitchels); D O’Connor (Na Gaeil), J Barry (Na Gaeil); L O’Donnell (Churchill), D Griffin (Ardfert), F Mackessy Ardfert); D Goggin (Na Gaeil), A O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), J Duggan (John Mitchels)

Subs: J Lenihan (Churchill) for F Mackessy (42), M Kelliher (John Mitchels) for J Duggan (46), T Hanafin (Na Gaeil) for L O’Donnell (56), M Walsh (John Mitchels) for A O’Donoghue (59), K Dwyer (St Pats) for D Goggin (60 +3)

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, J McCarthy, T O’Sullivan; D McCarthy, D O’Shea, S O’Sullivan; T Cronin, D Hallissey; K O’Sullivan, S O’Shea, M McCarthy; S O’Brien, T Murnane, P O’Connor Subs: C O’Sullivan for M McCarthy (51) and M Crowley for D McCarthy (56)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)