John McGrath leads 10-point Loughmore-Castleiney turnaround to keep double hopes alive

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Loughmore-Castleiney 1-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-15

Loughmore-Castleiney put in a storming second half to keep their hopes of a Tipperary hurling and football double alive as they saw off the challenge of 2019 hurling champions Borris-Ileigh at Semple Stadium yesterday.

In an encounter marred by difficult conditions, Loughmore dug deep to clinch their spot in the final against Thurles Sarsfields after they looked a beaten side, seven points down with 20 minutes to play. Up to that they had struggled to contain a Borris-Ileigh outfit which had 1-3 on the board inside seven minutes, and appeared to be doing just enough to hold their rivals at bay subsequently.

Loughmore, however, are the masters at coming good when the chips are down, which they demonstrated emphatically yet again as they outscored their rivals 1-6 to 0-2 in a hectic last quarter.

Borris were without three regulars, the injured Ciaran Cowan and Sean McCormack, and the suspended Kevin Maher, but adversity seemed to motivate them early on. Inspired by a James Devaney goal after four minutes, they completely dominated the opposition and led 1-4 to 0-2 at the water break.

Borris were further depleted when former county defender Paddy Stapleton had to retire injured after 17 minutes but they continued to hold the advantage and were leading 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time. Five pointed frees by John McGrath kept Loughmore in the frame but with the breeze to aid them on the turn-around, they were by no means out of the game.

The tempo of the Loughmore game intensified in the second half but they were finding it difficult to make significant inroads into the Borris advantage with the leaders still ahead 1-13 to 0-12 at the second water break. Liam Treacy had a great effort for a goal brilliantly saved by Borris goalie James McCormack on 45 minutes but the tide was beginning to turn in Loughmore’s favour.

There was only one team in it in the last quarter as Loughmore began to reel in their opponents. John McGrath was magnificent, popping up all over the field. They drew level after 54 minutes (0-16 to 1-13), Ciaran McGrath having spurned a gilt-edged goal chance minutes earlier for Loughmore.

Things were falling apart for Borris who had Kieran Maher sidelined for a second yellow card after 56 minutes with Loughmore ahead 0-17 to 1-13. With three minutes left on the clock, John McGrath found Ciaran McGrath with a great pass but the latter was hauled down and from the resulting penalty, John McGrath rifled home the goal that sealed Loughmore’s place in the final.

Though five points down going into injury time, Borris did not capitulate and had late points from Eddie Ryan and Devaney but the goal they needed to save their championship never threatened.

Loughmore were without county panellist Brian McGrath, out with a broken thumb, and they face into a county football semi-final against Moyle Rovers next weekend before the hurling final a week later. Beaten in both finals last year, they will be hoping to make amends this time.

John McGrath was a towering figure for them all through and kept them in the game as they struggled. John Meagher, Willie Eviston, Joey Hennessy, Noel McGrath, and Treacy were others to rally around when the pressure was on.

Borris will be disappointed that having got themselves in a winning position, despite their understrength side, that they faded at the finish. Conor Kenny, Jerry Kelly, Devaney, Dan McCormack, and Seamus Burke gave it everything but it was not enough on the day.

Meanwhile, favourites Killenaule and Templederry Kenyons will contest the Ó Riain Cup (senior B) final following big semi-final wins at the weekend.

Templederry were comfortable 4-23 to 1-11 winners over Cashel King Cormacs. They led 3-12 to 1-5 at half-time thanks to goals from Gearóid Ryan, Padraig O'Leary, and Adrian Ryan. Sean Ryan got their fourth goal in the closing minutes. An early goal in each half paved the way for Killenaule’s 2-13 to 1-11 over St Mary’s Clonmel. Eoin Shaw netted for Killenaule after eight minutes and they led 1-9 to 0-9 at half-time. John “Bubbles” O'Dwyer goaled for Killenaule after 34 minutes and they comfortably saw off the St Mary’s challenge subsequently.

Scorers for Loughmore: J McGrath (1-12, 1-10fs), E Sweeney, L Treacy, C Connolly, N McGrath, T McGrath, L McGrath (0-1each).

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: E Ryan (0-6, 5fs), J Devaney (1-2), K Maher, C Kenny, J Kelly (0-2 each), B Maher (0-1f).

Loughmore-Castleiney: A McGrath; W Eviston, J Hennessy, L Egan; J Ryan, J Meagher, T McGrath; C Connolly, T Maher; E Sweeney, L McGrath, N McGrath; Ed Connolly, L Treacy, J McGrath.

Subs: E Meagher for Ryan (h-t), Ciaran McGrath for Treacy (47), Conor McGrath for Ed Connolly (47), Ciaran McCormack for Sweeney (52).

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Bourke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; C O'Boyle, D McCormack, R McCormack; B Maher, T Fahey; N Kenny, J Kelly, K Maher; E Ryan, C Kenny, J Devaney.

Subs: T Ryan for Stapleton (13), B O'Connell for T Ryan (53), J Harkins for Fahey (55).

Referee: P Carroll.