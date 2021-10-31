Waterford SFC: The Nire into semi-final after bad-tempered win over Stradbally

The Nire defeated great rivals Stradbally 0-9 to 0-2 after a bad-tempered quarter-final tussle in driving wind and rain at Fraher Field on Sunday. County defender Dermot Ryan kicked four (two frees and two from play) for Michael Ryan’s men.
In the last minute, a 20-man brawl broke out in front of the stand which resulted in yellow cards for Stradbally pair Jack Mullaney and Paddy Kiely and Nire forward Jamie Barron. Kiely was dismissed on a second bookable offence. The second half featured eight yellows, a black card and a red card.
A wind-assisted Nire opened up a seven-point gap at half time (0-8 to 0-1). Ryan shot three with Waterford hurlers Conor Gleeson and Jamie Barron also on target. Daniel Weldon got both of Stradbally’s points.
The Hutchinson brothers scored 2-9 between them as Gaultier beat Clashmore/Kinsalebeg by 4-13 to 0-5 at a rain lashed Leamybrien on Friday night.
Former Waterford footballer JJ finished with 1-7 while Déise hurler Dessie dazzled with 1-2 as the Eastern side made it back to the last four.
Sean Kelly also found the net in the first half before Adam O'Donnell rifled to the top corner on 47 minutes. Teenager Mark Fitzgerald also played a starring role.
Meanwhile, goals in either half by Dean Beresford and Neil Montgomery saw a below par Ballinacourty squeeze past Kilrossanty 2-5 to 1-4 on Saturday night.
The title-holders led 1-1 to 0-3 at half-time despite shooting seven wides. Kilrossanty goalkeeper Paul Whyte dived full length to deny Mark Ferncombe. Montgomery fisted to the net nine minutes into the second period before Whyte converted a late Kilrossanty penalty.
2019 champions Rathgormack cruised to a 3-13 to 0-6 victory over Kilmacthomas. Jack Hickey, Jason Curry and Stephen Curry all raised green flags for Ger Power’s men. Top scorer Jason Curry struck 1-5.
- Waterford SFC semi-finals: The Nire v Ballinacourty, Rathgormack v Gaultier.