Waterford SFC: The Nire into semi-final after bad-tempered win over Stradbally

The Nire defeated great rivals Stradbally 0-9 to 0-2 after a bad-tempered quarter-final tussle in driving wind and rain at Fraher Field on Sunday. County defender Dermot Ryan kicked four (two frees and two from play) for Michael Ryan’s men.

In the last minute, a 20-man brawl broke out in front of the stand which resulted in yellow cards for Stradbally pair Jack Mullaney and Paddy Kiely and Nire forward Jamie Barron. Kiely was dismissed on a second bookable offence. The second half featured eight yellows, a black card and a red card.