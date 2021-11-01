Jerry O’Sullivan: 'This is supposed to be the premier competition in Kerry, it deserves more respect'

With East Kerry’s ambitions of claiming a three-in-a-row of Kerry SFC titles brought to an unceremonious conclusion at the first hurdle in Tralee on Saturday night, it would be easy to focus on the factors that brought about the champions’ demise. But that would only do a disservice to deserved victors Austin Stacks.

While the back-to-back champions undoubtedly suffered, as all divisional teams did, from the lack of preparation afforded them in this Covid-influenced season, and from the loss of the key Spa contingent in Dara Moynihan, Dan O’Donoghue, and the Cronins, the undisputed truth at Austin Stack Park is that they were never even at the races until the dying moments of the contest.

The ‘Rockies’ entered the game on the crest of a wave after annexing the senior club title for the third year in succession against Kenmare and, from beginning to end, they set out their stall that they would put up a protective shield in defence, stifle the influence of the Clifford brothers, and take enough chances at the other end to get the job done (1-7 to 1-5).

As selector Jonathan Conway, standing in for absent manager Wayne Quillinan, admitted after the game, the night wasn’t without its hairy moments, especially in the extended period of injury-time at the end of the second half, but he was delighted with how this relatively young Austin Stacks outfit took to the task ahead of them.

“We wanted to get to the next round, we haven’t got to the next round in three years, so that was all that we wanted to do, more than anything. We were going to be underdogs, there’s no doubt about that, and we played like underdogs, we fought for everything, and we were lucky to come out with the win in the end. It’s just a great feeling to get over the line,” he said.

Stacks should have had the game done and dusted at half-time. With complete dominance in every sector of the pitch, led by inspirational trio Conor Jordan, Dylan Casey, and man-of-the-match Jack O’Shea at the back, and with East Kerry struggling to even raise a gallop, a three-point lead at the break (0-5 to 0-2) was a paltry advantage for all the Tralee side’s efforts.

Missed goal chances from veteran Kieran Donaghy and corner-forward Shane O’Callaghan, along with a tally of seven wides, looked like proving potentially costly for the ‘Rockies, with East Kerry to enjoy wind advantage on the resumption, but midfielder Joe O’Connor’s 40th minute goal would prove to be the pivotal score of the game, as Conway admitted.

“We knew we’d have a great chance if we did get a goal. Joe has been doing that all year, his running power is amazing. However, we went into our shell in the final quarter. It’s something that we can work on for next week.”

With Niall Donohue issued with a straight red card in the 43rd minute and captain David Clifford (second yellow) joining him on the sideline in the third minute of added time, Stacks, with a six-point cushion (1-7 to 0-4), shouldn’t have had to sweat against 13 East Kerry men. However, substitute Paul O’Shea’s thunderbolt goal and a Paudie Clifford point had them hanging on for dear life, as they nervously reached the finishing line in front.

East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan was magnanimous in defeat, but believes that the competition needs to be treated with more respect.

“Stacks have probably been together for the last four or five months preparing for championships. We’ve had three training sessions. We’ve had no challenge games. That’s what we’ve had. We’ve had nothing. This is supposed to be the premier competition in Kerry, it deserves a little bit more respect, and I think the divisional sides need to be given that little bit more time to prepare,” he said.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: J O’Connor (1-0), F Mangan, J O’Shea (0-2 each), D Casey, W Guthrie (’45), K Donaghy (0-1 each).

Scorers for East Kerry: P O’Shea (1-0), D Clifford (frees), P Clifford (0-1 ’45) (0-2 each), D Roche (0-1, free).

AUSTIN STACKS: W Guthrie; C Griffin, D Casey, J O’Shea; P O’Sullivan, C Jordan, R Shanahan; J O’Connor, G Horan; M O’Gara, F Mangan, A Heinrich; M O’Donnell, K Donaghy, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Quilter for O’Donnell (37), D O’Brien for O’Callaghan (51), B Shanahan for Horan (56), A Curran for Mangan (58), D McMahon for O’Shea (60).

EAST KERRY: B Kealy (Kilcummin); N Donohue (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), P Warren (Gneeveguilla); D O’Brien (Glenflesk), J Sherwood (Firies), B O’Keeffe (Rathmore); M Ryan (Rathmore), R Buckley (Listry); P Murphy (Rathmore), P Clifford (Fossa), K McCarthy (Kilcummin); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), P Darcy (Glenflesk).

Subs: D Rahilly (Rathmore) for Donohue (blood sub, 5-13), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for Darcy (40), Rahilly for O’Keeffe (45), K Murphy (Kilcummin) for Ryan (45), P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for McCarthy (49), B O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for Buckley (60).

Referee: B Griffin (Clounmacon).