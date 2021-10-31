Roscommon SFC final: Late Jack Tumulty goal sees Pádraig Pearses regain crown

Substitute Jack Tumulty produced the crucial score when he got on the end of a slick passing move in the second last minute of normal time
Padraig Pearses captains David Murray, left, and Emmett Kelly lift the trophy as their team-mates celebrate. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 15:47
Kevin Egan

Pádraig Pearses 2-8 Clann na nGael 0-11

Pádraig Pearses secured just their second Roscommon SFC title in three years when they came through a physical and intense contest with neighbours Clann na nGael at a sodden Dr. Hyde Park.

Substitute Jack Tumulty produced the crucial score when he got on the end of a slick passing move in the second last minute of normal time to palm the ball to the net and push Pearses five points clear. Clann pushed as hard as they could through five minutes of stoppage time and reduced the gap with two late points, but they never got the goal chance they needed to send the contest into overtime.

Despite the heavy ground and heavy showers overhead, the contest burst into life right from the start, with Niall Daly and Hubert Darcy kicking superb points in the first five minutes to move into an 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

Paul Carey of Pádraig Pearses celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Paul Carey of Pádraig Pearses celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The scoring dried up from there however, as both sides went through spells of running the ball from side to side, unable to break down the massed defences in front of them.

Ciarán Lennon was Clann’s only scorer as they reduced the gap to a single point, 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval, and when they drew level through an excellent Cathal Duignan score early in the second half, it seemed like momentum was on the side of the 21-time Roscommon SFC champions.

As is often the case in wet conditions, a breaking ball changed the contest completely. Hubert Darcy floated a high ball into the Clann full-back line and when both Paddy Gavin and Fearghal Lennon lost their footing, Paul Carey was left with just the keeper to beat, which he did perfectly with a low drive inside the near post.

Scores from Darcy and Carey extended the lead before Clann mounted one last surge, only to be undone by Tumulty in the closing minutes.

Scorers for Pádraig Pearses: P Carey 1-3 (0-1f), J Tumulty 1-0, H Darcy 0-2, N Daly, C Daly, L Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clann na nGael: C Lennon 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1m), U Harney, C Duignan, D Pettit, S Pettit, J Lennon 0-1 each.

PÁDRAIG PEARSES: P Whelan; M Richardson, A Butler, G Downey; C Lohan, R Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly; S Carty, N Carty, L Daly; C Payne, H Darcy, P Carey.

Subs: J Tumulty for S Carty (52), A Feehily for Richardson (60), E Kelly for Payne (60+2), S Ryan for Carey (60+3), S Mulvey for L Daly (60+4).

CLANN NA NGAEL: R O'Reilly; Fearghal Lennon, D Pettit, J Connaughton; P Gavin, S Pettit, C Duignan; O Lennon, G Pettit; C McManus, D McManus, I Harney; U Harney, C Lennon, E Kenny.

Subs: S Flynn for D Pettit (37-42, blood), Fearghus Lennon for G Pettit (46), D Duff for Duignan (46), C Callinan for I Harney (57), J Lennon for Fearghal Lennon (60).

Referee: P McTiernan.

Family Notices