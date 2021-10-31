Ballyea advance to Clare SHC final with dramatic late comeback against Newmarket-on-Fergus

Clare SHC semi-final: Ballyea 1-14 Newmarket-on-Fergus 1-13

Ballyea will contest this year’s Clare SHC final against Inagh-Kilnamona following a one-point win over Newmarket-on-Fergus at Cusack Park on Sunday.

Newmarket squandered a chance to equalise in the dying moments, when Colin Ryan drove a vital free wide, to allow Ballyea contest a final that they last won in 2018.

Like the previous semi-final a day earlier at the same venue, this was a close affair. Newmarket’s Eanna Crimmins grabbed the first score of the game, a point from play, after just 12 seconds.

Ballyea replied with three on the trot through speedy corner-forward Aaron Griffin and a pair of placed balls by Niall Deasy. Ballyea keeper Barry Coote had to be alert in the ninth minute when he saved from point-blank range from the inrushing Eoin Hayes. By the time the first water break arrived, the sides were level on five points apiece.

The second quarter remained tight but Newmarket retired at the break one point to the good (0-9 to 0-8).

The 23 times champions Newmarket struck for a goal through Hayes early after the resumption to put three between them but Ballyea cancelled this lead out with three good points from play.

At the second water break, Newmarket were 1-12 to 0-13 in front and forged further ahead with a point by sub Liam Clancy.

Then Ballyea equalised with an Aaron Griffin goal and Niall Deasy grabbed the winner, a point from open play with five minutes left on the clock.

Scorers for Ballyea: N Deasy (0-8, 4 frees, 1 65), A Griffin (1-2), M Gavin (0-2), G Brennan, P Lillis (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newmarket-on-Fergus: C Ryan (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65), E Guilfoyle (0-3), E Hayes (1-0), E Crimmins (0-2), C Guilfoyle, M McInerney, L Clancy (0-1 each).

Teams Ballyea: B Coote, P Casey, P Flanagan, J Browne (Capt.), J Murphy, B O’Connell, C Meaney, G Brennan, S Lineen, C O’Connor P Lillis, C Brennan, M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin.

Subs: M Garry for C Brennan (44), B Murphy for C Meaney (46), M O’Leary for S Lineen (57).

Newmarket-on-Fergus: R McCormack, S O’Connor, J McInerney, P McMahon, C Guilfoyle, E Barrett, N O’Connor, M Delaney, J Feehily (Capt.), M McInerney, E Crimmins, E Guilfoyle, E Hayes, S Kelly, C Ryan.

Subs: F Melody for Delaney (h/t), S Casey for P McMahon (56), P Power for S Kelly (56), L Clancy for J Feehily (56), J O’Connor for F Melody inj. (57).

Referee: J Healy (Smith O’Briens).