Kilworth win first North Cork Junior title

North Cork JAFC Final: Kilworth 4-11 Buttevant 1-15

Goals at vital stages helped Kilworth to take their first-ever North Cork JAFC title. After contesting five finals in 15 years they finally came out on top.

The sides were level 0-4 each at the first water break. On the restart, a foul on Kilworth's Michael Sheehan led to a penalty that Eoin Carey goaled. Team captain Will Condon followed with a second goal.

But Buttevant came back strong and four points through Mark Lenahan (3) and Chris O'Toole had the lead down to two at the break, 2-4 to 0-8.

On the changeover, Brian Sheehan goaled and the same player, along with Noel McNamara, added points — 3-6 to 0-8. Kilworth moved double scores, 3-7 to 0-8, ahead by the 42nd minute. And by the water break it was 3-7 to 1-10. Buttevant hit back well with points by Michael Walsh, Seamus Madigan and Michael O'Neill to be level at full time, 3-8 to 1-14.

In extra-time, Buttevant edged ahead for only the second time when Michael Walsh had a great point. Kilworth gained control and helped by a Luke Carey goal they went 4-8 to 1-15 clear. Three late points sealed the title.

Scorers for Kilworth: B Sheehan 1-4 (0-3f) W Condon, E Carey (1-0 pen.0-1f) L Carey 1-1 each, N McNamara 0-2, L Whelan J Sheehan 0-1 each.

Buttevant: M Lenahan 1-5 (1-0 pen. 0-2. 0-1 '45) S Madigan 0-4 (0-1 mark) M O'Neill 0-3f. C O'Toole, K Lenahan, M Walsh 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: T Twomey, L Carey, D Twomey, A O'Hara, L Whelan, E Carey, J McCarthy, E McGrath, K Lane, M Sheehan, N Byrne, L Coffey, B Sheehan, N McNamara, W Condon.

Subs: J Sheehan for M Sheehan, S Keane for W Condon, P Moakley for L Coffey, D Jordan for L Carey, B Allen for N Byrne.

BUTTEVANT: J Hallahan, N O'Riordan, C Cole, M Walsh, K Crowley, J Buckley, J Whelan, K Lenahan, G Carey, M O'Neill, R Fowley, D Walsh, S Madigan, M Lenahan, C O'Toole.

Subs: J Copps for C Cole, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, T Healy for D Walsh, B O'Connor for J Whelan, S Walsh for K Lenahan, N Crowley for R Fowley

Referee: Dave Farrell (Mitchelstown)