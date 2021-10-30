Kilworth win first North Cork Junior title

After contesting five finals in 15 years they finally came out on top. 
Kilworth win first North Cork Junior title

 

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 21:31
Pat Ryan, Castletownroche 

North Cork JAFC Final: Kilworth 4-11 Buttevant 1-15 

Goals at vital stages helped Kilworth to take their first-ever North Cork JAFC title. After contesting five finals in 15 years they finally came out on top. 

The sides were level 0-4 each at the first water break. On the restart, a foul on Kilworth's Michael Sheehan led to a penalty that Eoin Carey goaled. Team captain Will Condon followed with a second goal. 

But Buttevant came back strong and four points through Mark Lenahan (3) and Chris O'Toole had the lead down to two at the break, 2-4 to 0-8.

On the changeover, Brian Sheehan goaled and the same player, along with Noel McNamara, added points — 3-6 to 0-8. Kilworth moved double scores, 3-7 to 0-8, ahead by the 42nd minute. And by the water break it was 3-7 to 1-10. Buttevant hit back well with points by Michael Walsh, Seamus Madigan and Michael O'Neill to be level at full time, 3-8 to 1-14.

In extra-time, Buttevant edged ahead for only the second time when Michael Walsh had a great point. Kilworth gained control and helped by a Luke Carey goal they went 4-8 to 1-15 clear. Three late points sealed the title.

Scorers for Kilworth: B Sheehan 1-4 (0-3f) W Condon, E Carey (1-0 pen.0-1f) L Carey 1-1 each, N McNamara 0-2, L Whelan J Sheehan 0-1 each.

Buttevant: M Lenahan 1-5 (1-0 pen. 0-2. 0-1 '45) S Madigan 0-4 (0-1 mark) M O'Neill 0-3f. C O'Toole, K Lenahan, M Walsh 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: T Twomey, L Carey, D Twomey, A O'Hara, L Whelan, E Carey, J McCarthy, E McGrath, K Lane, M Sheehan, N Byrne, L Coffey, B Sheehan, N McNamara, W Condon. 

Subs: J Sheehan for M Sheehan, S Keane for W Condon, P Moakley for L Coffey, D Jordan for L Carey, B Allen for N Byrne.

BUTTEVANT: J Hallahan, N O'Riordan, C Cole, M Walsh, K Crowley, J Buckley, J Whelan, K Lenahan, G Carey, M O'Neill, R Fowley, D Walsh, S Madigan, M Lenahan, C O'Toole. 

Subs: J Copps for C Cole, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, T Healy for D Walsh, B O'Connor for J Whelan, S Walsh for K Lenahan, N Crowley for R Fowley

Referee: Dave Farrell (Mitchelstown)

